Mitchell Marsh seeks IPL redemption after below-par T20 World Cup

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is focused on improving his IPL form with Lucknow Super Giants as they aim to turn their season around after a series of defeats.

IMAGE: Mitchell Marsh delivered a stellar performance in IPL 2025 last year, scoring 627 runs at an average of 48.23, but has struggled this season. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Key Points Mitchell Marsh acknowledged his IPL performance has been below par compared to last year's stellar season.

Lucknow Super Giants are struggling after suffering three consecutive losses to slip to ninth in the points table.

Marsh has tallied only 155 runs in the first six matches of IPL 2026, averaging 25.83.

Mitchell Marsh is trying to put a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign behind him but the Australian all-rounder concedes he has yet to hit his stride in IPL 2026 with the Lucknow Super Giants in urgent need of some inspiration.

Marsh delivered a stellar performance in the IPL last year, scoring 627 runs at an average of 48.23, including his highest score in the format with an innings of 117 off 64 balls against Gujarat Titans.

Marsh's Poor Run In IPL 2026

But he has fallen far short of those lofty levels this year, with the 34-year-old accumulating only 155 runs in the first six matches, averaging 25.83.

With a run of three straight defeats leaving LSG ninth in the points table, Marsh knows he needs to find form fast.

"I probably haven't got going. I think you can maybe search a little bit too much at times," Marsh told Reuters.

"I know that I'm probably one or two boundaries away from really getting going and it's about being consistent with my preparations and knowing that it will come."

With only two wins from their first six games, Lucknow are in danger of missing the playoffs for the third year in a row, but Marsh says there is time to turn things around.

"It's a long tournament and we've got great belief that we can challenge the best teams in the competition ... I think if we can put together a full 40 overs as a unit, we're going to be very hard to break," he said.

T20 World Cup Disappointment

Marsh played a key role in helping Perth Scorchers win the Big Bash League in January and was primed to play a big role in Australia's T20 World Cup in February-March but a groin injury hampered his campaign.

Defeats by Zimbabwe and co-hosts Sri Lanka sealed Australia's first group stage exit since 2009.

"Pretty much every game is a knockout game with the way that it's structured up ... one failure can cost you a spot in the knockout stage," said Marsh, who did not want to discuss how the squad dealt with the early exit.

"Those conversations have happened behind closed doors," he added.

Focus on IPL Success

Marsh said his focus was now on helping Lucknow win their first IPL trophy.

"I've got great faith in this group ... our best cricket is ahead of us," he added.

Mitchell Marsh's form is crucial for Lucknow Super Giants, who are aiming to secure a playoff spot in the IPL. His previous IPL season showcased his potential, and the team hopes he can replicate that performance to boost their chances. The Lucknow Super Giants are looking to win their first IPL trophy.