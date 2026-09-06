Misbah: Pakistan Treats Foreign, Local Coaches Differently

Former Pakistan Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq has voiced concerns over the preferential treatment of foreign coaches and the need for systemic changes, drawing comparisons with India's successful cricket development model.

IMAGE: Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq recently stepped down as national selector after the fiasco over player axing from the England Test touring squad. Photograph: X

Key Points Misbah-ul-Haq criticises differential treatment for foreign and local coaches in Pakistan cricket.

Foreign coaches reportedly enjoy more authority and less scrutiny compared to local counterparts.

He advocates for greater support for local coaches and a shift away from player bashing.

Misbah stresses the importance of consistency, patience, and long-term planning in Pakistan cricket.

He cites India's cricket development model as an example of gradual investment and player exposure.

Former Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq, who recently stepped down as national selector, has complained about differential treatment meted out to foreign and local coaches in Pakistan cricket. Misbah, who offered to resign as national selector after the Pakistan Cricket Board issued a notice to the selectors after the national team shake-up in England, said foreign coaches enjoyed more authority and power.

"It is a fact that local and foreign coaches are treated differently in Pakistan cricket. Local coaches have to face more scrutiny and criticism when compared to foreign coaches," Misbah said on a television show. "I don't think there is anything wrong in having foreign coaches but what bothers me is we (fans, critics, media, PCB) tend to have a soft corner for foreign coaches," he added.

He said more authority was given to foreign coaches. "We tend to give foreign coaches more authority and power and he is held less responsible if the team performs poorly. In contrast, local coaches always facing scrutiny from everyone."

Addressing Disparities In Coaching Roles

Misbah said Pakistani cricket fans, critics, former players and board need to offer more support to local coaches. He also felt that there is a negative trend nowadays in Pakistan cricket to start bashing players and put them down mentally after any poor show.

"It becomes very difficult for our players to regain form and confidence."

He said Pakistan cricket's main issue was the need to have more consistency, patience and a long-term plan.

"We shouldn't panic and do cosmetic surgery because of pressure. We need to analyse performances and the situation and then decide how to move forward," Misbah said.

"Unfortunately we are used to taking reactive decisions in Pakistan cricket."

The Need For Consistency And Long-Term Planning

The PCB changed seven players in the touring squad in England and also released Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul -- their head coach and bowling coach, respectively -- for the third and final Test against England at Edgbaston following a harrowing 194-run defeat which sealed the Test series 2-0 in the favour of the hosts. The selectors were also asked to explain why axed players Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan were picked in the touring squad and the criteria for selection.

Learning From India's Cricket Development Model

Misbah said Indian cricket had moved forward because they didn't panic and stuck to their plans.

He gave examples of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the Indian cricket set-up. He said the reason India was now dominating Pakistan in cricket was because their players had more exposure and were professionally and mentally strong to perform under pressure.

"Our youngsters are playing too much white-ball cricket and their exposure to red-ball cricket is limited. Not enough four-day cricket. This means they have more chances of cracking under pressure.

"India took time to process and develop and they made gradual investments in their system after the 90s. There is no quick fix to the system."