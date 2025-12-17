MI's 'Homage' Bid for Cam Green at IPL Auction Explained

IMAGE: Anant Ambani lifts the paddle while briefly bidding for Cameron Green at the IPL auction on Tuesday. Green had begun his IPL journey with MI, and Ambani made it clear that connection still mattered. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani offered a glimpse into the thinking behind his franchise raising the paddle for Cameron Green at the IPL 2026 auction, even though they knew the Australian all-rounder was well beyond their reach.

Green, who went on to become the third-most expensive player in IPL history — and the costliest overseas buy — was snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for a staggering Rs 25.20 crore. The bidding began with Rajasthan Royals and KKR locking horns before the Royals bowed out around the Rs 13 crore mark. Chennai Super Kings then entered the contest, pushing the price past Rs 20 crore, bidding up to Rs 25 crore before KKR had the final word at Rs 25.20 crore.

For Mumbai Indians, the brief bid was about sentiment as much as strategy. Green had begun his IPL journey with MI, and Ambani made it clear that connection still mattered.

'A little bit of homage to him. His first IPL team was the Mumbai Indians. We knew he was out of our purse this auction, but just to tell him that we value you, he'll still be amongst our thoughts, and whenever Cam Green is in the auction, our paddle will go up for him,' Akash Ambani told broadcasters on Tuesday.

Green has featured in the IPL across the 2023 and 2024 seasons for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, scoring 707 runs in 29 matches at an impressive average of 41.58 and a strike rate north of 153. He also chipped in with 16 wickets. Injury kept him out of last season’s auction, making this return all the more dramatic.

Despite coming into the auction with the smallest purse, Ambani said MI were content with how their squad shaped up.

'Very satisfied with the team we have. Different challenge, don't think we've had this kinda auction in 19 years. Lowest purse we've come in with, but it shows us how balanced we were. Knew we had to fill just a couple of gaps. Happy with all our picks,' he said.

The MI owner also underlined the importance of local flavour and home conditions in their planning.

'Atharva Ankolekar is a Mumbai boy; we wanted the Mumbai connect back. We also traded Shardul, who is captaining Mumbai. We remember that we play seven games at Wankhede, which was a critical factor in our planning. Very happy to have Atharva and Danish, who, of course, play for Vidarbha. We haven't reached our peak for the last five years. Hopefully, this is the year. We believe it's a complete and competitive squad,' Ambani added.