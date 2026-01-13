Milestones in sight as Kohli, Iyer gear up for Rajkot ODI

IMAGE: Both, Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli scored big in the opening ODI against New Zealand on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer are on the brink of something special in their respective ODI careers.

Legend Kohli is just one big knock away from touching a new milestone.

Ahead of India's 2nd ODI against New Zealand in Rajkot on Wednesday, the 37-year-old who is in imperious touch with the bat, is one half-ton away from a record-breaking knock.

Having struck five successive fifty-plus scores in ODI cricket so far, a streak which started in the final ODI against Australia at Sydney, Kohli is level with Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane. Another half-century would make him the first Indian batter with six successive fifty-plus ODI scores.

Kane Williamson, Shai Hope, Babar Azam, Paul Stirling, Ross Taylor and Chris Gayle have all hit six successive fifty-plus scores in ODIs.

Pakistan legend Javed Miandad (nine successive fifty-plus scores) and Imam-ul-Haq (seven successive fifty-plus scores) occupy the top two spots for most fifty-plus scores in ODIs successively.

In his last five ODIs, Virat has scored 469 runs at an average of 156.33, with two centuries and three fifties to his name. If his two appearances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) for Delhi are included, in which he has scored 131 and 77 respectively, Virat has seven-successive fifty-plus scores in List-A cricket. Virat's bat has bled 677 runs in these seven innings at an average of 135.4, with three centuries and four fifties.

Can Shreyas match Viv?

Shreyas Iyer has the swagger to match former West Indies captain Viv Richards.

Indian middle-order batting star Shreyas Iyer is just 34 runs away from 3,000 ODI runs.

Iyer had played a vital knock of 49 in 47 balls, with four boundaries and a six and had a 77-run stand with Virat Kohli in India's win over New Zealand in the opening ODI in Vadodara on Sunday.

In 74 ODIs and 68 innings, Shreyas has scored 2,966 runs at an average of 47.83 and a strike rate of over 99, with five centuries and 23 fifties and a best score of 128 not out.

If Iyer breaches the 3000 run-mark in Rajkot on Wednesday, he will the fourth-fastest to reach the milestone in terms of innings taken, tying with West Indies icon Viv Richards. Also, he will surpass Shikhar Dhawan as the fastest Indian to the milestone, with the left-hander having taken 72 innings to reach there.