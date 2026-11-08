Mike Hesson to continue as Pakistan's interim red-ball coach

Mike Hesson, currently Pakistan's white-ball head coach, has extended his interim tenure as the national team's red-ball head coach until the conclusion of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle, a move that has sparked debate within the cricket community.

IMAGE: Mike Hesson initially joined the Pakistan team as its white-ball head coach in May 2025. Photograph: PTI

Key Points Mike Hesson will continue as Pakistan's interim red-ball head coach until the end of the current ICC World Test Championship cycle.

His interim role will include the upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

Hesson's overall association with Pakistan cricket will be reviewed after next year's World Cup.

The decision to grant Hesson significant powers in selection has created a divide within the Pakistan cricket fraternity.

Test captain Babar Azam has stated he has no role in selection matters, which are handled by Hesson and the selection committee.

Pakistan's white-ball head coach Mike Hesson will continue as the national team's interim red-ball head coach until the completion of the current ICC World Test Championship cycle. Hesson took over the interim responsibility of the Test side during the team's disastrous tour of England two months ago, and a reliable source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said he had agreed to continue in the role until the end of the cycle.

Hesson's Extended Role

"Hesson will also be interim head coach for next year's Test series against New Zealand. The board and head coach have both conveyed this to the players as well," the source said.

Hesson initially joined the Pakistan team as its white-ball head coach in May 2025 and subsequently accepted the interim role with the red-ball side after his predecessor Sarfaraz Ahmed was sacked midway through the England tour.

Future Review and Controversy

"Hesson's association with Pakistan cricket will be reviewed after next year's World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. It will also then be decided who will be the head coach of the Test side for the next cycle of the World Test Championship," the source added.

Hesson has emerged as a polarising figure in Pakistan cricket, with the cricket fraternity divided over the considerable powers given to him by the PCB in selection and other cricketing matters.

Even Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam admitted on Sunday that he had no role in selection matters, which were handled by the team management and selection committee. He said his job was to get the best out of the 15-16 players provided to him. The source said it was true that Hesson was very close to PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who trusted him with all cricketing decisions. However, several former players and critics have questioned Hesson's penchant for making frequent changes to teams and players across formats.