Middle East conflict: ICC's finance committee discussions to be held virtually

IMAGE: The meetings in Doha were expected to bring together ICC Board directors, chief executives, committee members and senior leadership. Photograph: ICC

Key Points The ICC Board and committee meetings scheduled in Doha have been called off due to the conflict in West Asia.

ICC’s finance committee discussions are expected to take place virtually.

Global broadcasting rights for ICC tournaments was one of the main topics slated for discussion.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has cancelled its Board and committee meetings due to the ongoing military conflict in West Asia, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo.

The meetings were originally planned to be held in Doha from March 25 to 27.

According to the report, some of the discussions -- particularly those related to the ICC’s finance committee -- are expected to take place virtually over the next few weeks.

However, the possibility of holding in-person meetings in April remains open. That will largely depend on the reopening of regional airspace, which would allow ICC board and committee members to travel safely and conveniently.

Key policy and commercial issues on agenda

The meetings were expected to bring together ICC Board directors, chief executives, committee members and senior leadership of the global governing body of cricket.

Some of the key issues slated for discussion were: Global broadcasting rights for ICC tournaments (the current ICC–JioStar deal set to expire in 2027), planning for the next future tours programme (FTP), and the qualification pathway for cricket’s return at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Work on the next FTP cycle is already progressing informally, with several board members holding discussions to shape the international cricket calendar for the next four-year cycle.

Qatar debut as host affected

This year marked the first time the ICC planned to hold its meetings in Qatar. The Gulf nation has recently reported a 447 percent growth in cricket participation.

However, limited flight connectivity amid the regional crisis made it difficult to host the meetings as scheduled.

Regional tensions disrupt cricket schedule

The geopolitical situation has also affected international cricket fixtures. The limited-overs series between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, originally scheduled to be played in the UAE from March 13 to 25, has been postponed indefinitely.

The conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran has now entered its second week.