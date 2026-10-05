Michael Bracewell to take casual contract, eyes Big Bash League

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell is set to move to a casual contract with New Zealand Cricket for the 2026-27 season, enabling him to pursue a lucrative opportunity in Australia's Big Bash League while remaining committed to the Black Caps.

IMAGE: New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Michael Bracewell will transition to a casual contract with New Zealand Cricket for the 2026-27 season.

The all-rounder is pursuing an opportunity to play in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL).

Bracewell will still be available for national duty, including the upcoming limited-overs series against India.

He joins other Black Caps players who have opted for casual contracts to participate in lucrative T20 leagues.

Batter Nick Kelly will replace Bracewell on NZC's central contract list.

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell will move to a casual contract for the 2026-27 season as he pursues an opportunity in Australia's Big Bash League, the country's cricket board (NZC) said on Monday.

Bracewell's Commitment to Black Caps

Bracewell, who has played 105 times for New Zealand across all three formats, will feature in the limited-overs series against India beginning this month. The 35-year-old joins Mark Chapman, Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne and Tim Seifert among players who have opted for the casual contract system, which allows them to play in high-paying Twenty20 leagues while remaining available for national duty.

"As a white-ball only player, this felt like too good of an opportunity to pass up," Bracewell said in a statement. "I'm still very much committed to the Black Caps and can't wait to be involved in the upcoming India tour and future white-ball series."

Contract Changes and Replacements

Batter Nick Kelly will replace Bracewell on NZC's central contract list.