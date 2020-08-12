News
Miandad ready to challenge Pak PM Imran Khan in politics

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
August 12, 2020 23:33 IST
'Imran should remember I was his captain.'

Javed Miandad

IMAGE: Javed Miandad said he will join politics and tell the people of Pakistan what real politics is all about. Photograph: Mian Khursheed MK/TW/Reuters

Pakistan's legendary batsman Javed Miandad said he is ready to take the plunge in politics to challenge current Prime Minister Imran Khan.

 

Miandad said on his YouTube channel on Wednesday that he was the driving force for Imran, also a former captain, in cricket.

A livid Miandad said he will join politics and tell the people of Pakistan what real politics is all about.

"Not only in the affairs of sports, I will also challenge him in the field of politics. Imran should remember I was his captain," he said in an angry tone.

The former Pakistan captain claimed that he made Imran the prime minister.

But he says Imran lost his way and is not running the country properly.

He also questioned Imran's appointments in the Pakistan Cricket Board and slammed him for bringing people from overseas to manage the affairs.

"Please do not bring people from abroad to manage our cricket. Look for deserving people in Pakistan. Believe in people of Pakistan," he said.

He spoke about the new regional cricket system and also said the treatment of former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is not right.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
