Pakistan Cricket Board Faces Backlash Over Drastic Mid-Series Changes

The Pakistan Cricket Board's controversial decision to sack coaches and send home key players mid-Test series against England has ignited a firestorm of criticism from former cricket legends, raising serious questions about team stability and administrative judgment.

IMAGE: Head coach Sarfaraz Khan was sent back home after just five Tests in charge, while captain Babar Azam will lead a new look squad for the 3rd Test against England. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points The Pakistan Cricket Board sacked head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul mid-Test series.

Seven players, including national T20 captain Salman Ali Agha, were sent home after two heavy Test losses to England.

Former cricket legends like Mickey Arthur, Javed Miandad, and Shahid Afridi heavily criticised the PCB's drastic decision.

Critics highlighted concerns over lack of stability, poor timing, and the negative mental impact on players.

The controversial changes were made ahead of the third and final Test against England in Birmingham.

The Pakistan Cricket Board invited sharp criticism from former players after sacking two coaches and sending back seven players in the middle of the Test series in England. Pakistan lost the first two Tests of the three-match series in an abject manner. The visitors lost the series opener by an innings and 103 runs, while the second Test ended in a heavy 194-run defeat.

The players sent back home included national T20 captain Salman Ali Agha, former captain Muhammad Rizwan and senior batter Imamul Haq. Mostly youngsters and uncapped players have replaced the seven for the third Test, starting September 9 in Birmingham. Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were also removed.

Former Players Condemn PCB's Drastic Action

Pakistan's former foreign head coach Mickey Arthur described the decision as ridiculous.

"Absolutely ridiculous decision by the PCB. This is the reason they are in the mess they are because they constantly chop and change players, coaches and selectors and there is no stability! Planning, stability and structure lead to consistent performance," Arthur wrote on his X handle.

Former Pakistan captain and batting great, Javed Miandad said he was shocked by the decision and felt sorry for the players sent back home and even those sent to England.

"For the players sent back, it is now a mental scar and a blot on their career while the players who are replacements will be under so much mental pressure in the one Test remaining in the series," Miandad said on Tuesday.

He said he had witnessed some turbulent times in his career in Pakistan cricket including players' revolts, fixing allegations and bad defeats but never had any board reacted in such a manner.

Questions Raised Over Leadership And Timing

Former captain Rashid Latif said Babar Azam should have resigned as skipper when the Board decided to take such a decision.

"There is a difference between a captain and a leader and Babar has just stood by and left his players stranded," Latif said.

Former captain Moin Khan said even if the board wanted to make radical changes in the team to stop the flow of defeats it should have waited until the end of the series in England. He felt that the urgency with which the Board took the drastic decision to send back players and sack head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul indicates there was more to it than what meets the eye.

Impact On Team Morale And Future Performance

IMAGE: Pakistan's updated squad for the 3rd Test against England. Photograph: ICC/X

Test opener, Mohsin Khan wondered what magic wand Mike Hesson had that he had been given charge of the Test squad with just one game remaining.

"I can only hope that Pakistan with some new players plays differently in the final Test but it is hard to see that with so much happening the players would not be disturbed," Khan said.

Former captains Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik have also been critical about the PCB's decision and working.

Malik questioned the timing of the accountability process, arguing that responsibility should first be placed on those who contributed to the system's problems rather than players who have had limited opportunities.

"The players dropped from the squad are still our national cricketers who have served Pakistan. Phrases like "sent on the first flight back" are disrespectful," Malik wrote on social media.

Afridi said Sarfaraz Ahmed did not deserve such a harsh decision.

"How can you judge anyone after just five matches in charge? The amazing part is the selectors have sent T20 players for a Test match to England," he added.

He felt that the players should not have to endure such mental stress after every bad game or the fear of failure will settle in their minds permanently.