MI vs RCB at Wankhede blockbuster of IPL 2026 first phase

Irfan Pathan says the IPL 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium will be the biggest match of the tournament’s opening phase.

IMAGE: In IPL 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru had stunned Mumbai Indians by 12 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points The high-profile game will be played at Wankhede Stadium and is expected to be a packed house.

Pathan pointed to players such as Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar adding to the quality of the contest.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the first phase of the IPL 2026 schedule from March 28 to April 12.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also said that the match between five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Mumbai, scheduled for April 12 will be the biggest match amongst the first 20 matches announced for the tournament.

'It is going to be a houseful, and you want to see these superstars. The quality of cricket that you are going to get in this match, in terms of bowling, batting and six-hitting ability, you won't get to see a bigger match than this. And it is understandable too. Rohit Sharma, the way his form has been for the last two years, has been magnificent,' he told JioStar's TATA IPL: Schedule Announcement show.

'But Virat Kohli, I will be really looking forward to the style and the approach he bats with. He will also be very refreshed. Rajat Patidar's form has been a bit lean in domestic cricket, but he will now return as an IPL-winning Captain. Jitesh Sharma was left out of the Indian team, but before that, he played some good knocks as well. And then, Bhuvneshwar Kumar in bowling. So, in terms of quality cricket and the atmosphere at the Wankhede Stadium, I think this is the biggest game of the schedule as of now,' he said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the schedule for the first phase of the IPL 2026, to be played from March 28 to April 12, 2026.

As three states are scheduled to undergo State Assembly elections during this period, the full schedule of the tournament will be announced once the poll dates are announced.

The 19th edition of the biggest T20 league on the globe will commence when defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. A total of 20 matches will be played across 10 venues: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Guwahati, New Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

During this period, the tournament will feature four double-headers, with the afternoon matches beginning at 03:30 PM IST and the evening matches commencing at 07:30 PM IST. Following the opening encounter on Saturday, the Mumbai Indians will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

The first double-header of the season will take place on April 4, 2026, when Delhi Capitals face Mumbai Indians in the afternoon match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, followed by Gujarat Titans taking on Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.