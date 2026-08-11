MI Undecided On Hardik Pandya Trade

Mumbai Indians reportedly remains undecided on trading the star all-rounder amidst preliminary interest from Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya has had a forgettable IPL 2026 as captain and player as Mumbai Indians finished 9th on the points table. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have shown preliminary interest in acquiring Pandya, but no firm commitments have been made.

KKR is keen on Pandya but unwilling to trade marquee players while CSK's CEO stated they haven't 'started applying their minds' to trades yet.

Speculation about Pandya's departure from MI intensified after the team's poor performance in IPL 2026, finishing 9th.

Speculation over Hardik Pandya's future at Mumbai Indians has gathered a lot of interest in recent weeks. Rumour mills have been abuzz that Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are interested in signing Hardik for IPL 2027.

Cricbuzz reports that the Mumbai Indians are yet to commit to a Hardik trade, citing sources that the franchise may not trade the all-rounder at all.

The report states that KKR are interested in acquiring Hardik but are unwilling to part with any of their marquee players.

With Cameron Green's participation in IPL 2027 hanging in the balance due to a packed international calendar, MI may not be interested in the Australian all-rounder's services.

CSK have yet to confirm whether they have made a move for Pandya.

'We have not started applying our minds to this. First, we will have a coach. We have received calls from many interested candidates. We will sit and finalise,' CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told Cricbuzz.

Pandya's Recent Performance with MI

After Mumbai Indians' poor showing in IPL 2026 with a 9th place finish, speculation was rife that Hardik wanted to leave MI. Hardik joined the Mumbai Indians in 2024, when the five-time champions finished last. In 2025, the franchise reached Qualifier 2 but lost against the Punjab Kings.