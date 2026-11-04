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MI Star Corbin Bosch Gets Engaged

By REDIFF CRICKET November 04, 2026 07:10 IST 1 Minute Read

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Corbin Bosch has announced his engagement to his longtime partner Jeanè Van Dam.

Corbin Bosch and Jeanè Van Dam

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians all-rounder Corbin Bosch announced his engagement to Jeanè Van Dam. Photograph: Jeanè Van Dam/Instagram

Key Points

  • Mumbai Indians all-rounder Corbin Bosch announced his engagement to Jeanè Van Dam.
  • The engagement took place in a scenic outdoor setting.
  • Mumbai Indians congratulated the couple, sharing pictures and well wishes on social media.
 

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Corbin Bosch has announced his engagement to longtime partner Jeanè Van Dam, sharing a glimpse of the special moment on social media.

Corbin Bosch

The South African cricketer got engaged in a scenic outdoor setting, with Mumbai Indians also congratulating the couple and wishing them a beautiful journey ahead.

The franchise shared pictures of the special occasion on social media with a caption, 'A beautiful new beginning! The MI family wishes Corbin Bosch & Jeane Van Dam a beautiful journey ahead! #MumbaiIndians #OneFamily'

Corbin Bosch

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