Rohit Joins IPL's Unwanted List

Rohit Joins IPL's Unwanted List

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 23, 2025 20:44 IST

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma walks back after his dismissal during the IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma added an unwanted record to his name after falling for a duck in Mumbai Indians' IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Sunday.

Opening the innings, Rohit was dismissed for a four-ball duck

in the first over, caught at midwicket off pacer Khaleel Ahmed.

 

This was the 18th duck of his IPL career -- equaling Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik for the most ducks in the T20 league.

This match marked Rohit's 258th IPL appearance, going past Dinesh Karthik to become the second-most capped player in the IPL. Only Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has played 264 matches, remains ahead of him on the all-time list.

REDIFF CRICKET
