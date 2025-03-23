Rohit Joins IPL's Unwanted List

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma walks back after his dismissal during the IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma added an unwanted record to his name after falling for a duck in Mumbai Indians' IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Sunday.



Opening the innings, Rohit was dismissed for a four-ball duck

in the first over, caught at midwicket off pacer Khaleel Ahmed.

This was the 18th duck of his IPL career -- equaling Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik for the most ducks in the T20 league.



This match marked Rohit's 258th IPL appearance, going past Dinesh Karthik to become the second-most capped player in the IPL. Only Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has played 264 matches, remains ahead of him on the all-time list.