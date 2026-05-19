Mumbai Indians' De Kock, Bawa Out Of IPL 2026 Season

Quinton de Kock and Raj Angad Bawa are out for the rest of the IPL season due to injuries, impacting Mumbai Indians' remaining matches.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' opener Quiton de Kock had last featured against Chennai Super Kings on April 23. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Quinton de Kock ruled out of IPL 2026 due to a tendon injury in his left wrist.

Raj Angad Bawa suffers ligament tear in right thumb, ending his IPL season.

Mumbai Indians, already out of playoff contention, will play their remaining matches without De Kock and Bawa.

Both players will undergo rehab at home with support from the Mumbai Indians medical team.

Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock and pace-bowling all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa were on Tuesday ruled out of the remainder of the IPL season due to injuries.

Already eliminated from the playoff race, Mumbai Indians have two matches left this season -- against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Wednesday and Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

De Kock's Wrist Injury

De Kock has been ruled out with a tendon injury in his left wrist, which he sustained ahead of MI's home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Bawa's Thumb Injury

Bawa, meanwhile, suffered a ligament tear in his right thumb during MI's previous match against Punjab Kings.

De Kock played three matches this season after beginning his campaign with an unbeaten 112 against Punjab Kings on April 16.

He last featured against Chennai Super Kings on April 23 before missing the SRH clash after being hit on the wrist during practice.

Bawa made three appearances for MI this season.

Rehabilitation and Replacements

"Both Quinton and Raj Bawa will continue their rehab in their respective homes, with support and guidance from the Mumbai Indians medical team to help them return to play as soon as possible," MI said in a statement.

"Mumbai Indians wishes them a quick recovery and will announce replacements as per IPL guidelines," it added.