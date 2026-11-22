Kusal Perera's explosive half-century and Chris Jordan's devastating four-wicket haul propelled MI Emirates to a comprehensive 52-run triumph over defending champions Desert Vipers in the thrilling DP World ILT20 season opener in Dubai.

IMAGE: MI Emirates' Chris Jorfan finished with four wickets. Photograph: MI Emirates/X

Key Points Kusal Perera's 58 runs off 40 balls, despite being dropped twice, anchored MI Emirates' innings.

Muhammad Waseem contributed 41 runs, forming a crucial 94-run opening partnership with Perera.

Chris Jordan delivered a match-winning performance with figures of 4/19 from three overs.

Desert Vipers were bowled out for 122, failing to chase MI Emirates' target of 174/8.

Naseem Shah took 2/24 for Desert Vipers, making amends for early dropped catches.

Kusal Perera was dropped twice in the early stages by Pakistan's Naseem Shah, but the Sri Lankan batter went on to score 58 off 40 balls, with six fours and two sixes, putting on 94 runs for the opening wicket with UAE's Muhammad Waseem (41).

MI Emirates' Dominant Batting Display

MI Emirates made full use of the conditions, especially in the second half, to strangle the Vipers' batting line-up. The Vipers, who are expecting their star batter Babar Azam to be available from their second match, were bowled out for just 122 in reply to MI Emirates' 174/8.

Vipers' Chase Falters

Joe Clarke top-scored with 35, but no other batter could make a significant contribution. Shimron Hetmyer struck a four and a six, but there was no revival for the Desert Vipers, who kept losing wickets at regular intervals to be bowled out for a modest total. On the first ball of the tournament, David Payne induced an outside edge off Perera's bat, but Naseem could not hold on to a difficult chance at backward point. However, Naseem made amends with impressive figures of 2/24 from his four overs. Towards the end, UAE's Vriitya Aravind hit two fours and a six in his 11-ball 21, but his effort was not enough for the Vipers.

Jordan's Match-Winning Spell

England seamer Jordan returned excellent figures of 4/19 from three overs to break the back of the Vipers' chase. Brief Scores: MI Emirates 174/8 in 20 overs (Kusal Perera 58, Muhammad Waseem 41, Nicholas Pooran 32; Naseem Shah 2/24) beat Desert Vipers 122 in 19.1 overs (Joe Clarke 35; Chris Jordan 4/19, Zahoor Khan 3/13) by 52 runs.