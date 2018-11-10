MeToo probe: BCCI treasurer Chaudhry ready to assist panel

November 10, 2018 23:38 IST

IMAGE: BCCI CEO Rahul Johri has been accused of alleged sexual harassment by an unnamed victim. Photograph: BCCI

BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry has become the first high profile office bearer to have written to the independent probe panel, offering to assist them in the alleged sexual harassment case against CEO Rahul Johri.

The three-member probe panel had given a deadline of November 9 for anyone wanting to assist the committee in the probe against Johri to email them.

"Yes, Anirudh had emailed to the panel on Friday night itself offering to help them in the probe. He is the first high profile official who has come out in the open and mailed to the Committee," a senior BCCI official who is aware of the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The BCCI treasurer offering to assist the Committee in the probe can be seen as a big development.

"Earlier the Committee did not summon IPL petitioner Aditya Verma, who wanted to depose before the panel as they were not sure of his locus standi. Now a current office bearer has raised his hand and written an email. This is becoming serious now," the official said.

Chaudhry could not be reached for his comments on the issue.

Johri currently has been sent on leave till the probe gets over.

The panel is expected to summon people for deposition for a couple of days and finish the probe by November 15.