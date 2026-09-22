Pietersen's Spin Masterclass: England's Secret Weapon for World Cup Success

England's white-ball squad is honing its spin-playing techniques under the guidance of new mentor Kevin Pietersen, a strategic move aimed at bolstering their performance ahead of next year's ODI World Cup.

IMAGE: England mentor Kevin Pietersen with captain Harry Brook. Photograph: Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Key Points Kevin Pietersen, appointed as a specialist mentor, has significantly impacted England's white-ball teams, particularly in mastering spin bowling.

England completed a 3-0 T20 whitewash against Sri Lanka, replacing India at the top of the world rankings, following Pietersen's involvement.

Pietersen conducted a masterclass for the squad, focusing on picking the length of spin and rotating strike effectively in ODI cricket.

Captain Harry Brook highlighted the importance of improving against spin in ODI cricket, citing Pietersen, Joe Root, and Marcus Trescothick as exemplary players.

England's players have been learning how to play spin from Kevin Pietersen, captain Harry Brook said, as he hailed the former Ashes and T20 World Cup-winning batter's impact on the side.

Pietersen, England's third-highest run scorer across all formats, was appointed as a specialist mentor to the white-ball teams this month, in the lead-up to next year's World Cup.

In the 46-year-old's first series as part of the set-up, England completed a 3-0 whitewash of a spin-heavy Sri Lanka side to replace India at the top of the Twenty20 world rankings.

Pietersen's Influence on the Squad

"KP has been very good," Brook told reporters on Monday.

"He's enjoying the role, he's enjoying himself ... He was a hero to many of us growing up, so it's good to have a man of his calibre in our side."

The 27-year-old said Pietersen had held a masterclass for the squad on playing spin, adding: "A lot of it was about picking the length of spin. That is key to facing spin and being able to rotate strike as well as possible.

"In ODI cricket that's an area we probably need to improve as a side. It can make a massive difference to winning games of cricket."

Learning from the Best

"He (Pietersen) was a hell of a player against spin, alongside (Joe) Root and (Marcus) Trescothick. They were very good players at playing spin, so it's about picking their brains and asking them what worked for them and putting that into your game."

England next host Sri Lanka in a three-match one-day international series, beginning later on Tuesday.

"We can take a hell of a lot of confidence from being unbeaten in the T20s," Brook said.

"Going into this ODI series we want more of the same. We're trying to play a higher-octane style of cricket and put them under pressure with bat and ball. We want to be one of the fittest sides in the world. To do that, we've got to work hard on and off the field. We are trending in the right direction. There are a few touches here and there which we can improve."