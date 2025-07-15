HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Mentally, physically drained': Gill on Lord's loss

'Mentally, physically drained': Gill on Lord's loss

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
July 15, 2025 01:18 IST

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill in fiery exchange with Zak Crawley on Day 3 at Lord’s. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Heated exchanges between England and India players made the Lord's Test more exciting and challenging, India captain Shubman Gill said after England took a 2-1 lead in the series with a dramatic 22-run win on Monday.

 

Tension flared between the teams during the intense third Test, with Gill sarcastically clapping England batters for unnecessary delays, and India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj roaring in the face of England opener Ben Duckett after taking his wicket.

Siraj was fined 15% of his match fee for his aggressive behaviour.

"You're giving everything, mentally, physically. There would be times when there would be a little bit of heat from both sides. But I think that's what makes it so exciting, more challenging," Gill told a news conference.

"At the end of the day, there's a lot of admiration within the two teams. Both the teams try their best to win."

Gill said staying calm under pressure would be crucial going forward in the five-match series.

"The longer the match goes, shows how well both the teams are balanced. It's just a matter of which team keeps their calm and composure longer," he said.

The fourth Test in Manchester starts on July 23.

 

 

Source: REUTERS
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

