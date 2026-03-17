IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin with Varun Chakravarthy and Washington Sundar during the felicitation in Chennai on Monday. Photographs: Kind courtesy M K Stalin/X

Key Points Varun Chakravarthy was the joint highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup with 14 wickets from nine matches.

All-rounder Washington Sundar featured in just two matches in the T20 World Cup.

The two players will next be seen in action in IPL 2026.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin felicitated spinners Washington Sundar and Varun Chakaravarthy, who were a part of India's T20 World Cup winning team, in Chennai on Monday.



Varun was the joint highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup with 14 wickets from nine matches, while Sundar featured in just two matches in the tournament.



Stalin hailed the Tamil Nadu duo's perseverance and discipline.

IMAGE: Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin with Varun Chakravarthy.

'Memorable moments with our spin twins from Tamil Nadu, Washington Sundar and Varun Chakaravarthy. Had a wonderful interaction with them on their journey, shaped by perseverance, discipline, and self-belief,' Stalin posted on X.



'Wishing @Sundarwashi5 and @Chakaravarthy29 many more match-winning spells and proud moments ahead!'





Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin, the deputy chief minister of the state, was also present at the felicitation.



'Both our cricketers delivered outstanding performances in the T20 World Cup and played an important role in helping Team India lift the trophy. Wished them continued success and the very best in their careers,' he tweeted on X.