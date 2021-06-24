News
Meet the newbies of Indian cricket team

By Rediff Cricket
June 24, 2021 20:20 IST
The new faces from the Indian team for the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka

IMAGE: The new faces from the Indian team for the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Chakravarthy -- we've seen these players in their respective Indian Premier League franchise gear. 

Now, these young guns are all set to don the Blue of Team India when they hit the field on the tour of Sri Lanka. 

 

The white-ball series will have a young India led by Shikhar Dhawan and coached by Rahul Dravid. 

And the BCCI gave a small peek at the babies of the team.

'Say hello to the new faces from #TeamIndia's limited-overs squad for the Sri Lanka tour! A special feature with the young brigade coming out soon on http://bcci.tv. Stay tuned! #SLvIND,' BCCI tweeted, along with pictures of the youngsters, tagging Devdutt Padikkal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Varun Chakravarthy and Ishan Porel. 

Introducing the Indian youngsters for the Sri Lanka white-ball series

The players are currently undergoing a 14-day quarantine in Mumbai that ends on Monday June 28, before flying off to Colombo

The India tour of Sri Lanka begins on July 13.

The ODIs will take place on July 13, 16 and 18 while the T20Is will be played on July 21, 23 and 25. The venues for the games are yet to be announced.

It will be a rare occasion when two India squads will be playing in different countries at the same time. The Virat Kohli-led side will be preparing for the five-match Test series against England at the same time.

Devdutt Padikkal and K Gowtham

