Meet the 31-year-old NZ pacer eager to dismiss Kohli, Rohit

Unheralded New Zealand pacer Brett Randell is set to make his ODI debut against India, eagerly anticipating the challenge of bowling to cricketing giants Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

IMAGE: Pacer Brett Randell has been called up to the New Zealand squad for the final two ODIs. Photograph: Brett Randell/Instagram

Key Points New Zealand pacer Brett Randell has been called up for the final two ODIs against India, with the series currently 2-0 in India's favour.

Randell is relishing the chance to test his skills against batting legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, calling it a special experience.

His recent experience playing against India A, which included several Test regulars, has provided valuable preparation for the upcoming challenge.

The 31-year-old takes pride in his accuracy and ability to extract movement, aiming to give 110% for his team.

Unheralded New Zealand pacer Brett Randell is relishing the opportunity to test himself against batting stalwarts such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after earning a call-up for the final two ODIs against India.

New Zealand on Thursday added the 31-year-old to their squad for the fourth and fifth matches of the series, scheduled on Friday and Sunday respectively.

India lead the five-match series 2-0. The third game was abandoned due to rain.

Randell's Excitement To Face Indian Stars

Randell, who has made 145 professional appearances, including five for New Zealand A, said facing two of the game's biggest names would be a special experience.

"Absolutely. I mean, their numbers speak for themselves," said Randell when asked if it would be surreal to make his debut against legends such as Kohli and Rohit.

"You see them on TV all around the world, doing amazing things. So, if I do get the chance to be out there over the next few days, I'll relish it and very much look forward to stacking my skills up against them."

Targeting Wickets And Valuable Preparation

Asked if he would specifically target the wickets of the two senior batters, Randell, who recently returned from a County stint with Derbyshire, said he would welcome any breakthrough.

"Any of them, to be fair. I was fortunate to play against the A-side the past couple of weeks, and to get a couple of those guys out was pretty cool.

"So, yeah, they'll, if I get any wickets, they'll just go in the bank and they'll be nice to remember once I retire."

Randell said his recent experience against India A, which featured several Test regulars, had been valuable preparation for the challenge ahead.

"It was a great opportunity, especially playing at Hagley Oval where there'll be a test in a couple of weeks, to play against the side where there's a lot of the test players, in that, and like I said before, just to be able to stack my skills up against them, Yeah, it was seriously cool."

Learning From Indian Bowlers And Dream Call-Up

The pacer also got an opportunity to interact with India fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna and expressed his keenness to learn from more members of the visiting bowling attack.

"Yeah, for sure. I mean, we're, it feels like we're all one big family in a way, all the international teams. So, like, a couple of days ago after our A-game finished was chatting with Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna about bowling and what the conditions are like here versus, this is India.

"So, absolutely, if I get that opportunity to talk to some of the guys here, I'll more than take it up."

Reflecting on his call-up, Randell said the opportunity was beyond what he had imagined while growing up in New Zealand.

"I mean, pretty feels too good to be true, to be honest.As a youngster growing up in New Zealand, playing cricket, you sort of dream to be in this position. So, just very privileged to be here," he said.

Randell's Bowling Strengths

Randell said he takes pride in maintaining accuracy while extracting movement from the pitch or through the air.

"I pride myself on being accurate and doing a bit with the ball, trying to get something out of the wicket or in the air. And like all of us from the Stags and from New Zealand, I'm giving 110% and trying to get our team across the line for a win," he said.