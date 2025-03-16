HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Meet international men's cricket's oldest debutant

Meet international men's cricket's oldest debutant

March 16, 2025 21:45 IST

Oldest debutant

IMAGE: Andrew Brownlee (front row, extreme left) with his Falkland Islands teammates. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Ben Lyster-Binns/X

Falkland Islands' Andrew Brownlee has become the oldest man to debut in international cricket at 62 years and 145 days, in a T20 International (T20I) match against Costa Rica held in the Costa Rican city of Guacima on March 10, as per Wisden.

At 62 years old, Brownlee bettered the record held by Osman Goker, who made his first international appearance for Turkey when he was 59 years and 181 days old against Romania in a T20I match in Ilfov County in August 2019.

Throughout his career, Brownlee featured in only three T20Is, scoring six runs across three innings. He remained not out in two innings. He has bowled only one over and is yet to pick his first international wicket.

 

With his debut on the international stage, Brownlee, a right-arm medium-pacer and a lower-order batter, became the first male cricketer to play international cricket after the age of 60. He has also joined a list of oldest international debutants featuring England's James Southerton, the oldest Test debutant at 49 years and 119 days, and Netherlands' N E Clarke, the oldest One-Day International debutant at 47 years 240 days. 



