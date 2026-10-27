Abhishek Sharma: Meet India's New T20 Century King!

Abhishek Sharma delivered a masterclass in T20 batting, smashing a record-breaking 35-ball century and an unbeaten 113 to power India to a dominant six wicket victory over New Zealand in the third T20 International.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma celebrates his century during the third T20 International against New Zealand in Wellington on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Abhishek Sharma scored a sensational 113 runs off just 38 balls, including a 35-ball century, leading India to a six-wicket victory.

India chased down New Zealand's target of 199 in a mere 13.2 overs, showcasing a dominant batting performance.

Abhishek and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set a world record for the highest Powerplay total by a full member nation, scoring 118 for no loss in six overs.

Abhishek Sharma now holds the record for the most T20 centuries by an Indian batter with 11, surpassing Virat Kohli.

Abhishek Sharma was at his destructive best with the bat, smashing his way to a 35-ball century to power India to an emphatic six-wicket victory against New Zealand in the third T20 International in Wellington on Tuesday.

Abhishek, 26, starred with a sensational knock of 113 from 38 balls as India chased down the target of 199 in just 13.2 overs.

The left-hander proved unstoppable with the bat, blasting 11 sixes and nine fours to leave the Kiwis shell-shocked and battered.

Dominant Opening Partnership

It was complete domination by Abhishek and his opening partner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who raced to 40 from 25 balls.

The openers helped India post a world record 118 for no loss in six overs -- the highest total by a full member nation in the Powerplay.

Abhishek's Incredible T20 Run

Abhishek continued his incredible run with the bat in T20 cricket. He took his tally to 11 centuries in T20 cricket -- the most by an Indian batter in the shortest format of the game overtaking the great Virat Kohli.

Overall, he is third on the all-time list in T20 cricket after West Indian great Chris Gayle (22 centuries) and Pakistan's Babar Azam (13).

Most hundreds in men's T20 cricket: Player Centuries Chris Gayle 22 Babar Azam 13 Abhishek Sharma 11 Quinton de Kock 10 Virat Kohli 10 David Warner 10

With four centuries in T20 Internationals, Abhishek is joint second behind only Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell, who have both scored five hundred in T20Is.

Most hundreds in men's T20 Internationals: Player Centuries Glenn Maxwell (Australia) 5 Rohit Sharma (India) 5 Karanbir Singh (Austria) 4 Phil Salt (England) 4 Suryakumar Yadav (India) 4 Abhishek Sharma (India) 4

Highest Strike Rate

Abhishek currently holds the record for the highest strike-rate in T20 Internationals for any batter who has faced 250 balls or more. He has amassed 2,240 runs in 70 T20Is at an average of 33.43 and a strike rate of 196.83.

Abhishek has enjoyed a dream run with the bat in 2026, with 1,125 runs at a strike rate of 206.42, including two centuries and eight fifties.

He needs just 40 runs to break Suryakumar Yadav's tally of 1,164 runs -- for the most runs by an Indian batter in a calendar year.

Abhishek also brought up another landmark -- going past 150 sixes in T20 Internationals.

With a total of 158 sixes, he is third among Indians after Suryakumar (179 sixes) and Rohit Sharma (205). This is the seventh time in T20 cricket that the young left-hander has hit 10 or more sixes, only behind Gayle, who had done it 18 times in his career.

Record-Breaking Powerplay Total

Abhishek and Sooryavanshi added 118 runs in six overs -- the highest by any team in the Powerplay in T20 Internationals.

The previous record belonged to Romania, who made 116 for no loss in 5.4 overs against Serbia in Sofia in 2021.