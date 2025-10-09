Meet Afghanistan's first cricketer to reach 200 ODI wickets

IMAGE: Rashid Khan made this milestone during his side's first ODI against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi. Photograph: ICC/X

Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan made history, becoming the first-ever bowler from his team to complete 200 ODI wickets.

The Afghan spin wizard made this milestone during his side's first ODI against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi, taking three wickets for 38 runs in his 10 overs. He got the wickets of skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the skipper, Jaker Ali and Nurul Hassan.

In 115 ODIs, Rashid has now taken 202 wickets in 107 innings at an average of 20.28 and an economy rate of 4.23. His best bowling figures are 7/18. His career figures also include six four-wicket hauls and five five-wicket hauls. Second is veteran all-rounder Mohammed Nabi (176 wickets in 174 matches) and Dawlat Zadran at third (115 wickets in 82 matches).

Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first. Bangladesh were tottering at 53/3 but a 101-run fourth-wicket stand between Towhid Hridoy (56 in 85 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Mehidy (60 in balls, with a four and six) stabilised the innings.

However, Hridoy's run out and Rashid's three quick wickets put Bangladesh on the back foot yet again and finished at 221 runs with seven balls to spare.

Besides Rashid, Azmatullah Omarzai (3/40), Allah Ghazanfar (2/55) and Nangeyalia Kharote (1/32) were also amongst wicket-takers.

During the run-chase of 222 runs, Afghanistan had a steady start with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran (23 in 25 balls, with four boundaries) putting a 52-run stand for the first wicket.

Gurbaz, who made 50 in 76 balls, with a four and six, stitched a third-wicket stand of 78 runs with Rahmat Shah (50 in 70 balls, with two fours). After both were removed at a score of 136, it was Omarzai's brisk 40 in 44 balls, with six fours and a six, which powered Afghanistan to near the 200-run mark along with the skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (33 in 46 balls, with two fours). Nabi (11*) stayed unbeaten with Shahidi as Afghanistan chased down the target with five wickets and 17 balls left.

Omarzai's performance with bat and ball earned him the 'Player of the Match' award. Afghanistan leads the three-match ODI series 1-0, while Bangladesh took the T20I series 3-0.