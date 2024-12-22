'McSweeney's debut vs Bumrah the toughest in 10 Years'

Nathan McSweeney had hard start to his career, but could be back at No. 4 or 5: Michael Vaughan

IMAGE: Nathan McSweeney was dismissed by Bumrah four times across six innings and the Australia selectors have replaced him with teenage sensation Sam Konstas. Photograph: BCCI/X

Former England captain Michael Vaughan sympathised with Nathan McSweeney for his struggles against star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah that led to his axing from Australia Test squad, and said he could comeback as a middle-order batter in future.

McSweeney was dismissed by Bumrah four times across six innings and the Australia selectors have replaced him with teenage sensation Sam Konstas for the Melbourne and Sydney Test.

"I look at McSweeney and think I don't think there's a player who has had a harder start to their career. I feel for the kid, because of all the people that I've seen come into Test cricket over the last 10 years, I don't think anyone's been given a harder challenge," Vaughan told Fox Sports.

McSweeney, 25, who made his Test debut in the series-opener in Perth, struggled at the top with scores of 10, 0, 39, 10 not out, 9, and 4 in his six innings.

"To face Bumrah in the conditions that he's had to face now, the pink ball under lights in his second game, in Perth it did all sorts and in Brisbane the ball was moving around," he added.

Despite his struggles, Vaughan was hoping to find McSweeney playing in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne.

"I thought they'd go with McSweeney for Melbourne, and if he failed again, they'd bring Sam (Konstas) in for his home Test at the SCG."

The former England cricketer said the snub might act as a blessing in disguise for McSweeney, who is not a natural opener.

"I don't think in the long run it's going to be a bad thing for McSweeney. I think he will end up being an Australian Test cricketer, but I don't think he'll be up the top of the order; I think it'll be down at four or five," Vaughan said.

"If I was McSweeney, next time I get the chance to wear the baggy green, I'd want him to be in the position that he's played all his life. I feel for Nathan, I think he'll be back — but I totally understand why Australia made this move."

Senior Australia opener Usman Khawaja is also under considerable pressure for his below-par effort with the bat. Khawaja could only manage 8, 4, 13, 9 not out, 21, 8 in his six innings so far.

"I do think that Usman needs runs in the next two games; I don't think he can be anywhere near a shoe-in to go to Sri Lanka and the West Indies if he doesn't score runs in this series, because eventually you have to look to the future," Vaughan continued.