News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » MCG to pay tribute to Dean Jones on Boxing Day Test

MCG to pay tribute to Dean Jones on Boxing Day Test

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
December 25, 2020 19:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dean Jones

IMAGE: Dean Jones is famously remembered in India for his magnificent double century against India in the tied Test in Chennai in 1986. Photograph: Cricket Australia/Twitter

The opening day of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia, on Saturday, will witness a special tribute to former Australia batsman Dean Jones, who passed away in September in Mumbai.

 

Ahead of a planned commemoration of Jones' life during the tea break at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Jane Jones has confirmed the cause of her husband's death was not a heart attack, but a catastrophic stroke, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The Victorian Coroner is now investigating, with the family keen to find out whether any head knocks he took while batting during his illustrious career, or a car crash he was involved in Melbourne shortly before his death, had been factors.

Dean Jones

"It is actually under a coroner's inquiry at the moment, not that they think there is anything other than what they have found, but just that he was a bit young to have the stroke the way it happened," The Sydney Morning Herald quoted Jane as saying.

Dean was given a private farewell lap on the MCG's hallowed turf, his favourite ground, as part of his memorial by his devastated family in October during Melbourne's lockdown. But now comes a time when his hometown fans who enjoyed his thrilling innings over the years can pay their respects.

Earlier this year, the former Australia cricketer turned commentator passed away in Mumbai. He represented Australia in 52 Tests and 164 One-Day Internationals. Dean was also a stalwart of Victorian cricket during the 1980s and 1990s and retired as the state's leading first-class run-scorer. He went on to become a highly-regarded coach and commentator.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'Jones was amazing; he was vomiting and scoring runs'
'Jones was amazing; he was vomiting and scoring runs'
'We had breakfast together, I am in shock'
'We had breakfast together, I am in shock'
SEE: Family bid farewell to Dean Jones with lap of MCG
SEE: Family bid farewell to Dean Jones with lap of MCG
Rahul and Athiya: Hearts and flowers time
Rahul and Athiya: Hearts and flowers time
Ranbir, Alia join the Kapoors for Christmas brunch
Ranbir, Alia join the Kapoors for Christmas brunch
Rajinikanth hospitalised due to severe BP fluctuations
Rajinikanth hospitalised due to severe BP fluctuations
Shakeela review
Shakeela review

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

'Dean Jones's Chennai knock big lesson for youngsters'

'Dean Jones's Chennai knock big lesson for youngsters'

Dean Jones: 'Tied Test changed Australian cricket'

Dean Jones: 'Tied Test changed Australian cricket'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use