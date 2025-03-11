HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
150 not out! MCG to host landmark day-night Test in 2027

March 11, 2025 14:27 IST

Melbourne Cricket Ground

IMAGE: The Melbourne Cricket Ground hosted the first ever Test played in 1877 and the centenary match between Australia and England 100 years later. Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters

Australia's clash with England to mark the 150th anniversary of the first Test match will be played as a day-night fixture at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in March 2027, Cricket Australia said on Tuesday.

The MCG hosted the first ever Test played in 1877 and the centenary match between Australia and England 100 years later. The hosts won both matches by 45 runs.

The 150th anniversary match, which will take place outside Australia's summer holiday period from March 11-15, will be the first men's Test played under lights at the 100,000-capacity venue.

"(It) will be one of the great cricket events and playing under lights will be a fantastic way to celebrate both our game's rich heritage and Test cricket's modern evolution," Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg said.

 

"It will also help ensure more people are able to attend and watch what will be a fantastic occasion."

England also tour Australia for a five-Test Ashes series later this year.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
