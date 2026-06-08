HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » McCullum reveals Archer plan ahead of Oval Test

McCullum reveals Archer plan ahead of Oval Test

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 08, 2026 22:05 IST

x

England coach Brendon McCullum has hinted at Jofra Archer's potential return for the second Test against New Zealand, emphasising that selection will hinge on crucial pitch conditions and strategic team balance.

Jofra Archer

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Key Points

  • Jofra Archer's availability for the second Test against New Zealand is conditional on pitch conditions, according to England coach Brendon McCullum.
  • Archer was rested for the first Test at Lord's following his Indian Premier League commitments.
  • McCullum highlighted the strategy of selecting bowlers based on specific match conditions, rather than guaranteeing places.
  • England currently leads the three-match Test series against New Zealand 1-0.

England head coach Brendon McCullum said he hopes fast bowler Jofra Archer will be available for the second Test against New Zealand at The Oval, but stressed that selection will depend on conditions. The right-arm quick was rested for the opening test at Lord’s after a short turnaround following his commitments with Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals.

In his absence, Gus Atkinson, Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue combined to take 19 wickets in England’s low-scoring win at Lord’s on Sunday, and McCullum indicated Archer would not be guaranteed a place even if fit for the second Test starting on June 17.

 

McCullum On Archer's Return And Team Strategy

"We are hopeful he will be available for the second Test. Then we will work out conditions-wise where we are at," McCullum told reporters. "He is following a plan and we completely trust Jof. He has shown in the past that he gets himself ready based on the plans we get together and come up with. He has always turned up in the condition we want from him."

Archer last played Test cricket against Australia in Adelaide in December, where he claimed six wickets, and has been in impressive form since his return last year, taking 18 wickets in five matches after a four-year absence from the format.

"We need a huge array of fast bowlers (to pick from) based on the conditions you feel you're going to be confronted with," McCullum said. "You're not always going to get it right, but you're trying to pick horses for courses, based on conditions, to give yourself the best chance of winning."

England lead the three-match series 1-0.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

RELATED STORIES

'He is looking fit and strong, and he's buzzing as well'
'He is looking fit and strong, and he's buzzing as well'
Archer closer to recall after impressing in nets
Archer closer to recall after impressing in nets
Will England unleash Archer in 2nd Test?
Will England unleash Archer in 2nd Test?
Archer won't rush return risking T20 World Cup, Ashes prospects
Archer won't rush return risking T20 World Cup, Ashes prospects
Will Archer's Test comeback boost England for second India Test?
Will Archer's Test comeback boost England for second India Test?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

webstory image 2

10 Recipes Celebrating The Goodness Of Coconut

webstory image 3

8 Countries Without Standing Armies

VIDEOS

Watch: Rainy Scenes from Delhi's IGI Airport0:49

Watch: Rainy Scenes from Delhi's IGI Airport

Nagpur Celebrates World Poha Day 2026 With 3000 Kg Tarri Poha Feast1:59

Nagpur Celebrates World Poha Day 2026 With 3000 Kg Tarri...

Mahima Makwana's Latest Appearance Grabs Attention0:42

Mahima Makwana's Latest Appearance Grabs Attention

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO