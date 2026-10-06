MCC Head of Cricket Fraser Stewart addresses player exodus to T20 leagues, pink ball trials

MCC’s Fraser Stewart says players retiring early from Tests for richer T20 leagues 'can't be blamed', while backing pink-ball day Tests to revive interest.

IMAGE: South African wicket-keeper batter is one of the several players who quit Test cricket to focus on white-ball, particularly T20 cricket. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Fraser Stewart, MCC Head of Cricket, views early Test retirements for T20 leagues as a concern but understands players' financial motivations.

The ICC's trial of pink balls in day-time Tests is welcomed by Stewart as a potential solution to fading light and a way to increase spectator engagement.

Stewart advocates for an increased pace of play in Tests, supporting the ICC's new penalties for time-wasting batters.

Franchise cricket, despite its impact on Test player availability, is recognised for its financial contributions to the sport and its role in fostering camaraderie among international players.

Cricketers retiring early from Tests to pursue franchise-based T20 leagues is a worry but they can't really be blamed for wanting to earn more by playing less, says Fraser Stewart, Head of Cricket at MCC -- the global guardian of the Laws and Spirit of the game.

Stewart welcomed the International Cricket Council's recent decision to approve the usage of pink balls in day-time Tests on a trial basis to reduce the effect of fading light in the final session of the day. He believes it could spark fresh interest in the format and liberate it from the vagaries of nature.

Pink Ball Trials and Test Cricket's Future

"That's something that ICC, and I believe in a bilateral series -- say, India playing Australia. It's for them to agree amongst themselves, for a particular game, are we going to use a pink ball?" Stewart responded to a PTI query.

Stewart was in Bengaluru to launch the Kannada edition of the Laws of Cricket app of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in partnership with the Association of Cricket Umpires Karnataka (ACUK).

"Either they think there might be bad light, that it's going to cause a problem, or try to get more people in the ground so that they can come after work and you can get more people watching the Test match" Stewart elaborated.

"If both the teams are happy to play with a pink ball, perhaps, because they think it will mean that there can be more play because of bad weather, then it seems to make sense. Anything that means that there's more play and that more people can see the game, it makes sense," he added.

Addressing Player Exodus to T20 Leagues

Stewart was a tad concerned about the continuing trend of players leaving Test cricket to ply their trade in franchise leagues.

"We're seeing people retire from Test cricket earlier because there is more money in franchise cricket. You can't necessarily blame a player if they can play less and earn more because that's what's happening.

"This is not really a matter for MCC, it's more an ICC and the governing bodies, it's about trying to get a programme of cricket that caters for all. We want to see the best players playing Test cricket."

In the latest instance, New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell opted for a casual contract with his Board to pursue more opportunities in Big Bash and other such leagues.

"But we also totally recognise the need and the importance and the value that's created by these franchise leagues that perhaps helps to fund Test cricket.

"So, I think there is a place for everything but it is a crammed schedule and it's a worry if really good Test cricketers are retiring from that format earlier than perhaps people would like just so they can play shorter formats," he added.

Improving Pace of Play and Franchise Cricket's Role

Stewart also wants to see an increase in the pace of the game, by stopping batters from employing time wasting techniques, particularly in the final hour of a Test match when the light began to fade. The ICC has altered the playing conditions, effective from October 1, and batters wasting time will be warned for the first and second instances, while five runs will be awarded to the fielding side if he/she repeats the offence for a third Stewart viewed it as a move in the right direction.

"I'm pleased to say that in the changes that have come in last week, ICC have incorporated every single change (the MCC recommended) into their playing conditions, which is important. Actually, the law (to prevent time wasting) has always been there," he said.

"But it's just rarely been enacted and I think now ICC have said, right, we're going to try and toughen up on this a bit. I think the more we can do to try and speed up play, the better. Otherwise the public who pay a lot of money to watch cricket feel short-changed.

"I think what the umpires try to do is to highlight to the players that there are laws that cover this and if you do waste time, it will catch up and there will be an in-game penalty of runs rather than a fine afterwards which sometimes doesn't really make that much of an impact," he explained.

Franchise Cricket Can't Be Ignored

The experienced administrator underscored the sanctity of Test cricket, but also said that T20 leagues, which are now being played across the world, cannot be ignored or be made the villain of the piece when talking about the future of the game.

"The IPL has been incredible at transforming the finances of world cricket and we now see obviously a lot of the leagues around the world have ownership from IPL teams. I would also think from an MCC Spirit of Cricket point of view," he pointed out.

He also emphasised the role played by franchise cricket in ensuring increased interactions between international rivals, thereby reducing tensions on the field.

"I think franchise cricket has had a real positive effect on that because back in the day, people would only play each other as internationals. Now, they play with and against each other in so many leagues that they quite often are teammates, say, Steve Smith and Virat Kohli," he said.

"I actually think that the levels of behaviour and respect between teams has actually been helped by franchise cricket. So, I think it's been a good thing," he added.