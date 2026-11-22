Marylebone Cricket Club's head of cricket Fraser Stewart has unequivocally stated that using sandpaper on a cricket ball constitutes a "clear breach of the laws," while also discussing potential rule changes like free hits in Test cricket and the MCC's global efforts to make cricket laws more accessible.

FILE IMAGE: The 2018 Sandpapergate scandal resulted in bans for Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points MCC's head of cricket Fraser Stewart confirmed on Sunday that using sandpaper on a cricket ball is a "clear breach of the laws," referencing the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal.

Stewart stated that MCC would not comment on new allegations regarding who knew what about the Sandpapergate incident, focusing only on the illegality of the act.

The MCC is considering introducing free hits, currently a white-ball format provision, into Test cricket in the future.

Stewart highlighted MCC's initiative to translate cricket's rule books into local languages, including Hindi, Urdu, Kannada, Marathi, and Bangla, to enhance accessibility.

MCC refrained from commenting on geopolitical issues like the India-Pakistan no-handshake policy, stating such matters are beyond their control.

Marylebone Cricket Club's (MCC) head of cricket Fraser Stewart on Sunday said using sandpaper on a cricket ball is a "clear breach of the laws" but hoped that the sport would wriggle free from the clutches of controversy at the earliest.

The Sandpapergate scandal during the Cape Town Test between Australia and South Africa in 2018 has reared its head again after former Australia opener Usman Khawaja made some sensational revelations about the episode in his autobiography.

MCC's Stance on Sandpapergate

"I think my line on that (Sandpapergate) would be that, as far as the laws of cricket are concerned, using sandpaper on the ball is a clear breach of the law," Stewart said.

Stewart made his comments on the sidelines of the DP World ILT20, with the league partnering with the MCC to celebrate the "Spirit of Cricket" at the tournament.

"I don't think anyone is doubting that it was the case. What goes on and who knew what, and making further allegations eight years later, that's not really something for MCC to comment on.

"Obviously, we want cricket to feature on the back pages of the papers rather than the front pages. But it's not really my place to say who's right and wrong.

"But from a legal perspective, using sandpaper on the ball is clearly illegal, and it's right that there were punishments for that," he said.

When asked if CA had rushed through the investigation into the scandal, Stewart said it was up to the Australian governing body to decide.

"It's for Cricket Australia to investigate. There are fairly entrenched views on either side. I don't know what the truth is.

"We have Australia coming to England for a hotly anticipated Ashes series next summer. Hopefully, by then, people will let the cricket do the talking," Stewart said.

Geopolitical Issues and Cricket

Stewart also refrained from commenting on the no-handshake policy in place for all cricket matches between India and Pakistan.

"There are certain instances that transcend cricket and come from a level that's above my station to talk about geopolitical situations. What we can control is that, on the field, the players respect each other, they respect the umpires, the authority of the umpires and the game," he replied.

"That's what we can control. If there are edicts coming from above about handshakes, that's not something that MCC is able to control. We would like to see it, but we realise that there are bigger issues at play and that's something that's beyond anything we can control."

Potential Rule Changes: Free Hits in Tests

Stewart, meanwhile, said the MCC could look into bringing the white-ball format's provision for free hits after a no-ball into Test cricket as well.

"Free hits, they're not in the laws at the moment. It's something we will consider. So they only exist as playing regulations.

"We've discussed it, but at the moment we've stopped short of bringing free hits into all cricket, but you never know. Eventually we'll get there," he said.

Making Cricket Laws Accessible Globally

Stewart said the MCC was working with national sports bodies to translate cricket's rule books into local languages.

"I was in India at the beginning of October launching that, and we have it in Urdu, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi and Bangla, as well as English, obviously. And I'm off to Sri Lanka tonight, and we'll be launching it in two more languages for Sri Lankan people," he said.

"Part of our role is to make the game accessible. The laws are complicated. They're not an easy read, particularly when they're not in your first language, so it's on us to try to make those laws understandable," Stewart added.