MCA to felicitate Mum Ranji team, Vengsarkar

MCA to felicitate Mum Ranji team, Vengsarkar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
March 18, 2025 20:37 IST

Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will felicitate its 2023-24 Ranji Trophy-winning team, former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar, and ex-India women's skipper Diana Edulji at its annual awards ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday.

The Ranji team, led by Ajinkya Rahane, will be recognised for winning a record 42nd Ranji Trophy title last season.

 

Vengsarkar, one of Mumbai's finest batters, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for 2022-23, while Edulji, a pioneer of women's cricket in India, will be also be honoured, "celebrating her trailblazing journey", the MCA stated in a press note.

Prof Ratnakar Shetty (administrator) will also be honoured for his decades of service in cricket administration, while Pravin Barve will be feted for his service to Mumbai cricket.

Other awards will be presented to players from various age groups (men and women) who excelled in the last two seasons.

"Mumbai Cricket has always been the heartbeat of Indian cricket, producing legends who have shaped the game," MCA president Ajinkya Naik stated in the release.

"As we celebrate our past achievements, our focus remains firmly on the future -- nurturing young talent, enhancing infrastructure, and ensuring that Mumbai continues to be the powerhouse of Indian cricket."

The event at the MCA Sharad Pawar Indoor Cricket Academy, BKC will be attended by Maharashtra governor C P Radhakrishnan and state minister Ashish Shelar, who will be the chief guest.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Indian Premier League 2025

