HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » MCA honours former India captains Edulji, Vengsarkar

MCA honours former India captains Edulji, Vengsarkar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 20, 2025 23:24 IST

x

IMAGE: Ratnakar Shetty, Diana Edulji and Pravin Barve were awarded Lifetime Achievement Award by the Mumbai Cricket Association. Photograph: Mumbai Cricket Association/Instagram

Former India captains Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji were on Thursday conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Mumbai Cricket Association.

MCA also celebrated the city's cricketing excellence and recognised the top performers of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

A key member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, Vengsarkar captained India in 10 Tests and 18 ODIs and later served as MCA vice-president and chairman of BCCI's Selection Committee.

Edulji, whose international career spanned over 17

years, played a pioneering role in establishing and promoting women's cricket in India.

Former MCA vice-president Ratnakar Shetty and Pravin Barve were also honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for their remarkable contribution to cricket administration.

Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Sayali Satghare, and Sanika Chalke were among the standout individual award winners.

 

MCA also celebrated the success of the Ajinkya Rahane-led Ranji Trophy champions and other Mumbai teams for their remarkable performances in domestic tournaments during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

They also awarded Sharad Pawar Scholarship to 15 young exceptional players.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Chahal Wears His Attitude During Divorce
Chahal Wears His Attitude During Divorce
Will data science be the game-changer in IPL 2025?
Will data science be the game-changer in IPL 2025?
Paddy Shivalkar: Man who accepted his fate with smile
Paddy Shivalkar: Man who accepted his fate with smile
'Umpires who rely on books harming the game'
'Umpires who rely on books harming the game'
Sanju Samson Is Royals' Biggest Asset
Sanju Samson Is Royals' Biggest Asset

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Are These 10 Old-Style Utensils In Your Kitchen?

webstory image 2

Ramzan Mubarak: 11 Recipes To Countdown to Eid

webstory image 3

A Phone From Newly-Launched Oppo F29 Series For You?

VIDEOS

Ordnance factory staffer held for sharing 'sensitive info' with Pak woman5:50

Ordnance factory staffer held for sharing 'sensitive...

Dramatic scenes! Sheikh Khursheed marshalled out from J-K Assembly1:50

Dramatic scenes! Sheikh Khursheed marshalled out from J-K...

Celebs attend Grazia Fashion Awards 20252:09

Celebs attend Grazia Fashion Awards 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD