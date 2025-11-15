Mayank Markande returns to Mumbai Indians

IMAGE: Mayank Markande took three wickets in his debut game for Mumbai Indians in 2019 and also played for India that season. Photograph: BCCI

Leg-spinner Mayank Markande will return to Mumbai Indians, his former franchise, after being traded from three-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the upcoming season.

The 28-year-old, who has played one T20I for India and was acquired by KKR for Rs 30 lakh, will join Mumbai Indians at his existing fee.

It will be a homecoming for Markande, who took three wickets in his debut game for Mumbai Indians in 2019.

He also played for India that season.

The Punjab cricketer could be an aggressive spin option for Mumbai Indians as he is capable of adapting to different pitch conditions.