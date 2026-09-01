Mayank Agarawal joins English county side Durham

Mayank Agarwal has joined Durham for the crucial final four matches of the County Championship Division Two, aiming to bolster their push for promotion to Division One.

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal has played 21 Tests for India, scoring almst 1,500 runs for India at 41.33 with four centuries and six fifties. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India's Mayank Agarwal has joined Durham for the last four matches of the County Championship's Division Two.

Agarwal will be available for Durham's upcoming fixture against Northamptonshire starting September 2.

Durham currently leads the Division Two points table with 191 points from seven wins and three draws.

The signing aims to fill the void left by David Bedingham's return to South Africa for international duties.

Agarwal brings extensive experience, including 21 Test caps for India and 8,929 First-Class runs.

India batter Mayank Agarawal joined Durham for the last four matches of the County Championship's Division Two on Monday.

The right-handed top-order batter will be available for Durham's next fixture against Northamptonshire at the Country Ground from September 2, Durham Cricket announced on their website.

Durham is sitting atop the points table in County Championship Division Two with seven wins in 10 matches and three draws, having a total of 191 points.

Agarwal's Impressive Record

The top-order batter has 21 Test caps to his name, having scored almost 1,500 runs for India at 41.33 with four centuries and six fifties. Agarawal has played an overall 124 first class matches in which he has made 8,929 runs at 43.98 with 21 centuries and 48 fifties.

Ryan Campbell, Durham's head coach, said Agarawal's addition to the side would help them fill the void created by the exit of South Africa's David Bedingham.

"With David Bedingham returning to South Africa ahead of their international red-ball summer, it was important we acted by recruiting a high-class international cricketer for the remainder of the season," Campbell said.

"Mayank is a hugely talented batter who has a superb first-class record; we look forward to him contributing to Durham as we look to secure our return to Division One of the County Championship," he added.