Maxwell Not Done Yet, Targets 2028 T20 WC and LA Olympics

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell says he has no immediate retirement plans and hopes to remain “fit and firing” for the 2028 T20 World Cup and Los Angeles Olympics despite recent form concerns.

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell said there is limited T20I cricket scheduled over the next year, so there is no urgency to announce a decision.. Photographs: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell remains eager to continue playing T20 Internationals for Australia and has not set a retirement date, keeping the 2028 Olympics and the 2028 T20 World Cup in his plans.

Key Points Speculation over Glenn Maxwell's future grew after Australia’s group-stage exit at the 2026 T20 World Cup and his dip in form.

He plans to assess his fitness, movement and ability to fulfil his role rather than focus solely on statistics.

Maxwell believes he improved as the recent World Cup progressed and still has “plenty to offer.”

Australia's early exit from the group stage at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, along with Maxwell's recent dip in form, has sparked debate over his future, with many doubting his place at the Australia's team for the 2028 T20 World Cup.

However, Maxwell remains determined to keep playing and is not planning to make any immediate decisions about his future.

"I think not making a decision around my future was probably based more on what's to come over the next 12 months. There's not a whole lot of T20 cricket planned, so there's probably no need to make any sort of formal announcements, and just see how my body's going and see how I'm travelling and if there's opportunities to play in the future, hopefully I'm fit and firing," ESPNcricinfo quoted Maxwell as saying.

Now 37, Maxwell will be 40 when Australia host the T20 World Cup in 2028, with the Los Angeles Olympics scheduled a few months earlier.

Maxwell said he hopes to be "fit and firing" for the 2028 Olympics and T20 World Cup but is not setting any deadlines about his future.

The all-rounder said that he believes his performances improved as the recent World Cup progressed and prefers to judge himself on his movement, fitness, and ability to fulfil his role rather than just runs or wickets. Maxwell added that he still feels he has plenty to contribute.

"Fit and firing? Hopefully. But yeah, not setting any dates. I felt like I got better and better throughout the World Cup. I probably more judge it on how I'm running around the field and how I'm feeling, probably more so than any statistics regarding wickets and runs. And I just felt like I was able to get through games a lot easier. Felt like I was playing my role as well as I could, and felt like I still had plenty to offer," he said.

Australia's next T20I assignment is a three-match away series against Bangladesh in June.