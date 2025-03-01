Short may miss Australia's Champions Trophy semi-final

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
March 01, 2025 07:32 IST

Matthew Short

IMAGE: Australia opener Matthew Short suffered a thigh injury during Friday's abandoned Group B match against Afghanistan in Lahore. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Australia's Matthew Short looks set to miss the Champions Trophy semi-finals after suffering a thigh injury during Friday's abandoned Group B match against Afghanistan in Lahore.

Skipper Steve Smith said the opener, who suffered the quad injury while fielding but struggled on to scored 20 runs from 15 balls before the game was washed out, is unlikely to be fit to face India or New Zealand on Tuesday or Wednesday.

 

"I think he'll be struggling," Smith said.

"I think we saw tonight he wasn't moving very well. I think it's probably going to be too quick between games for him to recover."

Jake Fraser-McGurk would offer similar skills as a replacement for Short at the top of the batting order, while young spin-bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly is Australia's travelling reserve.

"We've got a few guys there to come in to fill a job," Smith added.

A second abandoned game from three group matches assured Australia of a spot in the semi-finals but they will not know their opposition nor the venue for the match until after India face New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
