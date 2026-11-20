Former Australian batter Matthew Hayden has warned that Pat Cummins' decision to avoid further questions on the Sandpapergate scandal will become a significant vulnerability for the Australian team during their crucial Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour of India.

FILE IMAGE: Australia skipper Pat Cummins' stance of not answering further questions on the controversy is seen as "wishful thinking" by Matthew Hayden. Photograph: Jeremy Piper/Reuters

Key Points Matthew Hayden believes Pat Cummins' refusal to discuss Sandpapergate will be a "major needling point" for Australia's upcoming tour to India.

Hayden criticised Cummins for seemingly throwing Usman Khawaja "under the bus" and casually treating their friendship.

Hayden suggests opponents can exploit this unresolved issue to get under the Australian team's skin.

He advocates for a fair, independent assessment process where all involved players, including David Warner and Usman Khawaja, can officially share their accounts to resolve the distrust.

Former Australian batter Matthew Hayden has said that Pat Cummins' decision not to address the queries related to Sandpapergate will be a "major needling point" during their upcoming tour to India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Cummins' Stance On Sandpapergate

Cummins had recently held a 70-minute press conference, detailing his stand and recollections about the sordid episode during the 2018 tour to South Africa.

The New South Welshman later said he would not entertain any more questions on the controversy.

"Pat Cummins has come out and basically thrown Usman (Khawaja) under the bus. He's raised very personal issues in their friendship and how casually he's treated that friendship," Hayden told JioStar.

"He's been on record saying that, 'Guys, I'll answer the questions for one and a half hours, but after this, I'm not answering a question about it,' which basically means that when he does come down to India for the BGT, he won't be taking questions from any of the media around Sandpapergate, which is wishful thinking at best."

Impact on Australian Dressing Room

Hayden admitted that the whole episode has rattled the Australian dressing room, and the opponents can get under their skin.

"This is a major needlepoint into the entry of the Australian cricket change room. If you want to really get under the skin of Australia, you'll just want to keep grinding this organ away, because immediately there'll be a reaction and a response, which will be, 'I'm not answering that question'."

Call for Fair Procedure

Hayden felt that a fair procedure should be followed with each player giving their own account of the ball-tampering issue.

"Whether it's with Cricket Australia or an independent assessment process, we need to ask specific questions, and we need to identify if there are grounds for further inquiry, and then proceed with a clear scope and a fair process for everyone involved.

"There has to be some ownership over the process. Reconciliation is never going to be there for as long as there are question marks over integrity and trust. It's unimaginable to think that the game can't actually get itself into a position where it at least understands a little bit further around the seriousness of this matter."

Seeking Resolution and Trust

Hayden called for an open discussion on the matter to find a resolution at the earliest.

"…then come up with some sort of process that entitles not only the current players, but also the players that were involved in that series, who have now subsequently retired, David Warner and Usman Khawaja, to have their say in an official capacity, and the other three that have come out in support of it as well.

"As long as that gate remains open, there will be a distrust issue," he added.