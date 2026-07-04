Matthew Hayden: ETPL's future lies in developing Europe's next cricket stars

Matthew Hayden says the European T20 Premier League can establish itself as a talent-development platform for Europe's associate nations, stressing that ETPL's strength lies in creating pathways to global franchise cricket rather than competing with the IPL.

IMAGE: Matthew Hayden is the owner of the ETPL team Glasgow Cosmics. Photograph: BCCI

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden believes the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) can carve a distinct identity as a developmental competition, stressing on the tournament's potential to create a genuine pathway for cricketers from Europe's associate nations into mainstream franchise cricket.

Key Points Matthew Hayden says ETPL should focus on becoming a development pathway rather than competing with established leagues like the IPL.

Believes the league can help cricketers from Europe's associate nations progress to mainstream franchise cricket.

Explains his decision to join Glasgow Cosmics as owner and head coach, citing confidence in the league's long-term vision.

Acknowledges potential conflict between ownership and coaching roles but says transparency and good governance are essential.

Hayden, who is the owner and head coach of Glasgow Cosmics, said the league's long-term success would lie in nurturing talent rather than competing directly with established T20 competitions around the world.

Describing ETPL as a platform with a clear purpose, Hayden said, "Ultimately, people will vote with their feet (coming to stadiums) or in this case, with their eyeballs," Hayden told PTI in an exclusive interview.

"The ETPL competition creates a genuine development pathway for cricketers from Europe. Nothing can replace the IPL. After that you have competitions like the Big Bash League, SA20 and The Hundred, each serving different markets.

"But what ETPL offers is something different-it provides opportunities for players from associate nations to develop and eventually reach mainstream franchise cricket," said Hayden.

The Aussie great also said the ETPL is very integral to the Olympic movement.

"With cricket re-entering the Olympics, expanding the game's footprint globally becomes even more important. This competition is about creating exposure for players, coaches and fans. It will take time because there is already a lot of cricket being played."

But Hayden has little doubt that ETPL will hold its own in a bustling market.

"I see ETPL as a development and pathways competition with strong local interest, especially in places like Glasgow, where sporting culture is already deeply established. I'm very optimistic about its long-term potential."

Hayden said his decision to become a part of the Glasgow Cosmics project was driven by the request from owner Vipul Agrawal and co-owner Tansha Batra and CEO Rashid Khan.

Explaining why he accepted the dual role of owner and head coach, he said, "It was a request from the Mugafi Group chairman Vipul Agrawal, the majority shareholders in the Cosmics."

As an owner, he is also aware of the league's economics.

"It's very important that we maintain discipline when it comes to the investment side of any franchise, whether at the start or during its journey.

"We've seen franchise turnover across the world, including in the IPL. This is a genuine startup competition, and I felt there was mutual value in exploring and creating opportunities through Europe, especially considering where cricket is heading globally.

"For me, it was a bit of a no-brainer because I believe this is the stage where I can add the most value."

The former left-handed opener acknowledged that combining ownership and coaching responsibilities could create conflicts but said governance and transparency would remain central to decision-making.

"That's a good question, and one I've considered myself. While there is naturally a potential conflict of interest between ownership and coaching, I've spent many years serving on boards of directors across cricket as well as private and public companies.

"I understand the importance of declaring any potential conflict before making business decisions. Having said that, if you apply common sense, the head coach's primary responsibility is to build a successful team, create a winning culture and ensure the players enjoy their cricket. Ultimately the audit books are in green when a team wins.

"Success drives revenue, revenue drives investment, and investment drives further growth. So, while the two roles have some natural conflicts, they ultimately move in the same direction," he said.

Hayden was also satisfied with Cosmics' squad after the player draft, saying the franchise had struck the right balance between local and overseas talent.

"Combined with overseas players like Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Kamindu Mendis, Richie Berrington and Liam Livingstone, we've built a squad with a strong balance.

"We've got good left-right combinations with both bat and ball, and I feel very confident that this team has the potential to be very successful."