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Australia drop Weatherald, Renshaw called up for Bangladesh Test

August 18, 2026 10:19 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Australia has made a significant change to their Test squad, dropping opening batsman Jake Weatherald and bringing in Matt Renshaw for the crucial second Test against Bangladesh, as they look to bounce back from a stunning nine-wicket loss.

Matt Renshaw in action

IMAGE: Matt Renshaw in action. Photograph: cricket.com.au/X

Key Points

  • Jake Weatherald has been dropped from Australia's squad for the second Test against Bangladesh due to a prolonged period of poor form.
  • Fellow left-hander Matt Renshaw has been named as Weatherald's replacement, returning to the Test squad after three years.
  • Weatherald's recent scores of 23 and 0 in the first Test contributed to his average of 20.36 across six Tests.
  • Renshaw's inclusion follows a strong domestic season, where he scored 499 runs at an average of 49.90 in six Sheffield Shield matches.
  • Australia aims to level the two-Test series against Bangladesh in Mackay, Queensland, starting Saturday.
 

Opening batsman Jake Weatherald has been dropped from Australia's squad for the second Test against Bangladesh after a sustained run of poor form and replaced by fellow left-hander Matt Renshaw. There were no other changes to Australia's 13-man squad in a short statement issued by the team on Tuesday.

Weatherald's Struggles and Renshaw's Return

Opener Weatherald was out for 23 and 0 in Australia's stunning nine-wicket loss to Bangladesh in Darwin, bringing his average to 20.36 in six tests dating back to his Ashes debut. Queensland's Renshaw played the last of his 14 tests over three years ago against India in Delhi but has revived his test career after a strong domestic season, having scored 499 runs in six Sheffield Shield matches at an average of 49.90.

Labuschagne Under Scrutiny

While Weatherald is out, number three Marnus Labuschagne's place appears safe for now despite being under plenty of scrutiny after making a total of 32 runs in Darwin. Head coach and selector Andrew McDonald said on Monday Labuschagne needed "big runs" to shore up his place in the test setup.

Australia will look to level the two-test series against Bangladesh with victory in Mackay, Queensland from Saturday.

Source: REUTERS
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Matt RenshawJake WeatheraldAustraliaBangladeshQueensland

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