Matt Renshaw surpasses Kohli's Test record for runs scored with lower-order batters

Australian batter Matt Renshaw has etched his name in Test cricket history by surpassing Virat Kohli's impressive record for the most runs scored while batting alongside lower-order batters.

IMAGE: Matt Renshaw smashed a career-best 190 to rescue Australia on Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead on Saturday. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Matt Renshaw scored 174 runs while batting with lower-order batters and tail-enders (numbers 8 to 11) during his innings against South Africa.

Renshaw's career-best knock of 190 off 397 balls helped Australia reach 390 all out in the first innings.

This achievement surpasses Virat Kohli's previous record of 171 runs scored with the tail during his 235-run innings against England in 2016.

The record-breaking performance occurred during the first Test match in Durban.

Australia batter Matt Renshaw has surpassed Virat Kohli's record for the most runs scored while batting alongside lower-order batters and tail-enders in a single Test innings, achieving the feat during the match against South Africa.

Renshaw's Record-Breaking Knock

Walking in with Australia in big trouble, Renshaw scored 174 runs while batting with the tail (numbers 8 to 11) during his career-best innings of 190 off 397 balls in the first innings of the first Test in Durban.

His knock helped Australia to 390 all out on the second day of the match at Kingsmead.

Kohli held the previous record with 171 runs scored alongside the tail during his 235-run knock against England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium in 2016.