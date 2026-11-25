New Zealand pacer Matt Henry is poised to leverage his exceptional record at Hagley Oval, his home ground, as he prepares for the crucial second Test against India, aiming to continue his career resurgence and contribute to a series victory.

IMAGE: New Zealand pacer Matt Henry is looking forward to playing at his home ground, Hagley Oval, in the second Test against India. Photograph: Black Caps/X

Key Points Matt Henry is set to play the second Test against India at his home ground, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, a venue where he has had career-defining moments.

Henry's Test career saw a significant turnaround since 2022, with 116 wickets in 22 Tests at an average of 20.18, including eight five-wicket hauls.

Hagley Oval has been particularly kind to Henry, yielding 40 wickets in eight Tests at an average of 23.32, including 7/23 against South Africa in 2022 and 7/67 against Australia two years later.

Henry values winning games and making an impact for his team more than individual wicket hauls, especially in crucial moments like day five.

He describes Hagley Oval as a "great all-round venue" that offers opportunities for both batters and bowlers, with fast-scoring potential.

Ahead of the second Test against India at Christchurch's Hagley Oval, New Zealand pacer Matt Henry is relishing the comfort of playing at his home ground, where he has had some career-defining moments during the latter half of his Test career against top sides like Australia and South Africa.

Following a hard-fought draw at Wellington, both Kiwis and India will be eyeing a valuable series win and much-needed World Test Championship (WTC) points during the second Test starting from Friday in Christchurch.

For Kiwi right-armer Henry, it would be a homecoming to a venue which brought life and career-best bowling performances into his Test career just when it appeared to be going nowhere.

Matt Henry's Career Resurgence

In his first Tests spanning from 2015 to 2021, Henry had taken just 37 wickets at an average of 46.27, and his performances kept him below legends like Trent Boult, Tim Southee and an up-and-coming Kyle Jamieson in the pecking order.

Since 2022, he has been a much more lethal bowler, with 116 wickets in 22 Tests at an average of 20.18, including eight five-wicket hauls and a ten-fer and plenty of menacing seam variations.

Hagley Oval, his home venue for his domestic side Canterbury, has been really kind to Henry, as he has taken 40 wickets in eight Tests here at an average of 23.32 and two five-wicket hauls, 7/23 against South Africa back in 2022 and 7/67 against World Test Champions Australia two years later.

Impact Of Hagley Oval On Henry's Career

It was his seven-for against the Proteas four years back which started changing of fortunes of Henry's Test and international career, turning him into one of the best pacers in the world, up there in conversations with superstars like Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, among others.

With the subsequent retirements of Southee and Boult, his stature and game developed even more.

Speaking on playing at his home venue, Henry said that it does bring an element of comfort and it is a great place to play cricket with a great crowd.

Henry's Perspective On Home Ground Advantage

"I suppose it is always nice when you are at home, and it is a ground you have played a lot of cricket at, so you probably have that element of, I suppose, comfort. You kind of know the ground well and whatnot, but yeah, look, it is a great place to play cricket in the past, somewhere I love to play cricket. I think it is a beautiful ground, and the Canterbury crowd is always great. So it is something that we are looking forward to, having what will be a great Test match here at Hagley Oval. The T20Is we had here had a great crowd, and I would assume it will be the same here," he said.

Prioritising Team Victory Over Personal Milestones

Looking back at his career-changing seven-wicket hauls at the venue, while Henry still looks at these bowling figures and stats fondly, he wants to be known for winning games of cricket, and it is all about impact for him.

"For me, it is probably, for me, it is about actually winning games of cricket and winning those moments. So, it is funny, as players you look back, it is probably not the big wicket hauls, but actually the impact you have, and how do you steer a team to win, and especially when you are coming into day five and if you can find ways to get your team across the line, those ones really stand out. Obviously they are performances that I am really proud of and look back fondly, but for me, it is probably—I enjoy the part where you are getting the team across the line, and that for me is probably more important," he said.

Henry called Hagley Oval a "great all-round venue", where there is something for both batters and bowlers.

"I think traditionally here in New Zealand, the wickets when there is grass on it, they tend to get better and better, and it has been the same here. It is a good batting venue. Obviously, when there is bounce involved, it is good for the ball—you feel in the game—but from a batting point of view, you can score runs quickly as well, and I think here and the Basin Reserve at Wellington are fast-scoring grounds. So I think yeah, it is a great all-round venue," he said.

"There are moments where you probably have to rely on your defence a little bit, but when you get through those periods, you really can put bowlers under pressure because, as you said, when it flattens out, your margins become pretty small as a bowler. So, that is the challenge that's presented to us. We, as I said, do not have a crystal ball, so we do not know what it's going to be like, but for us, it is trusting our processes and actually how we are going to go about it and um adapt as we can and find those winning moments," he signed off.