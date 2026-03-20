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Matheesha Pathirana cleared to Join Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2026

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
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March 20, 2026 00:16 IST

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Kolkata Knight Riders receive a significant boost as Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana is declared fit and cleared to join the team for IPL 2026, strengthening their pace bowling options.

Matheesha Pathirana

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders acquired Matheesha Pathirana for Rs 18 crore at the Abu Dhabi auction. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Sri Lanka Cricket has confirmed that Matheesha Pathirana is fit and cleared to participate in the IPL 2026.
  • Pathirana has completed his rehabilitation for a calf strain sustained during the T20 World Cup.
  • KKR's pace department has been affected by injuries to Harshit Rana and the release of Mustafizur Rahman.
  • Former MI and RCB pacers were seen giving trials at the KKR camp.

Kolkata Knight Riders received a timely boost when Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed that their star recruit Matheesha Pathirana is "fit and ready to join the IPL", easing concerns over the franchise's depleted pace resources ahead of the new season.

Amid speculation over the slinger's availability, Sri Lanka Cricket secretary Bandula Dissanayake said that the pacer has completed his rehabilitation and has been granted the necessary clearance.

 

"As far as I know, he's fit and we have given him NOC to participate in the IPL, that's all I know at this point of time," Dissanayake said.

"He has completed rehab and he is fit. But the franchise will be tasked to assess his readiness. At the moment we don't know anything about that. As far as we know he is fit and ready to join IPL."

However, there is still no confirmation on when Pathirana will link up with the squad which will leave for Mumbai on March 25 to for their opening match against Mumbai Indians on March 29.

They next play three back to back home matches at Eden Gardens against Sunrisers Hyderabad (April 2), Punjab Kings (April 6) and Lucknow Super Giants (April 9).

Bought for Rs 18 crore (Rs 180 million), Pathirana has been recovering from a calf strain sustained during the T20 World Cup clash against Australia, where he limped off after completing his four overs.

Known as "Baby Malinga" for his effectiveness at the death, he is a product of the Chennai Super Kings' set-up, and has developed into a specialist T20 bowler.

He has played 32 matches for Chennai Super Kings since making his debut in 2022, picking up 47 wickets.

KKR's pace bowling concerns

KKR's pace department has already been hit hard ahead of the season.

The franchise is without Harshit Rana, who is recovering from a ligament strain in his right knee, while left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman had to be released earlier this year following a BCCI directive, prompting KKR to rope in Zimbabwe quick Blessing Muzarabani as his replacement.

Meanwhile, on the second day of the camp, former Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals pacer Akash Madhwal and former Royal Challengers Bengaluru quick Navdeep Saini were seen giving trials alongside Simarjeet Singh.

The squad is also set to be bolstered with the arrival of New Zealand trio Finn Allen, Tim Seifert and Rachin Ravindra later on Thursday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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