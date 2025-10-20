HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Masood leads from front as Pakistan punish wasteful SA

Masood leads from front as Pakistan punish wasteful SA

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 20, 2025 18:33 IST

x

Shan Masood

IMAGE: Shan Masood had four lives before being dismissed for 87 on Day 1 of the second Test against South Africa, in Rawalpindi, on Monday. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Pakistan captain Shan Masood scored 87 as the hosts reached 259 for 5 at the close of play on Day 1 of the second Test against a wasteful South Africa, who were poor in the field but kept in the contest by fine bowling in Rawalpindi on Monday.

Saud Shakeel is on 42 not out and Salman Agha has 10. The Pakistan duo will resume on the second morning after weathering late pressure with the new ball from the visitors.

South Africa will rue not making further inroads into their host's batting line-up after missing several chances in the field on a wicket that is so far playing true.

 

Pakistan won the toss for the second time in the series and elected to bat on a pitch that is expected to take spin later on, suggesting this will again be a major factor in deciding the result with the tourists to bat last.

Off-spinner Simon Harmer (2-75) grabbed the wicket of opener Imam-ul-Haq (17) with a beautiful delivery that pitched on leg stump and hit the top of off, showcasing the turn on offer.

But the visitors were their own worst enemies after that, as chance after chance went down and Masood and Abdullah Shafique (57) put on 111 for the second wicket.

The latter was caught down the leg-side off the bowling of Harmer and Baber Azam (16) was caught off a sharp chance diving forward from short-leg by Tony de Zorzi as South Africa finally took an opportunity in the field.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (2-63) was the bowler and he also grabbed the wicket of Masood after he had four lives before being dismissed when he attempted a sweep and top-edged the ball to Marco Jansen at square-leg.

South Africa delayed taking the new ball but when they did, Kagiso Rabada trapped Mohammad Rizwan (19) leg before wicket.

Pakistan won the first Test in Lahore last week by 93 runs.

Defeat for South Africa marked a losing start to the defence of their World Test Championship crown at the beginning of a new two-year cycle.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Mandhana: It started with me and I take the blame
Mandhana: It started with me and I take the blame
Kuldeep Yadav -- Team India's perennial scapegoat
Kuldeep Yadav -- Team India's perennial scapegoat
'Never said it, don't spread fake news'
'Never said it, don't spread fake news'
England trounce Kiwis after Brook-Salt smash half-tons
England trounce Kiwis after Brook-Salt smash half-tons
Gill's conservative captaincy invites tough questions
Gill's conservative captaincy invites tough questions

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Diwali Recipe: Walnut Paneer Kebab

webstory image 2

Next-Gen iPad Pro Arrives With Enhanced Power

webstory image 3

India's 7 Stunning Glass Bridges

VIDEOS

Devotees perform 'pind daan' on Diwali in front of Jagannath Temple1:30

Devotees perform 'pind daan' on Diwali in front of...

'INS Vikrant Gave Sleepless Nights To Pak': PM Modi's Diwali With Navy3:10

'INS Vikrant Gave Sleepless Nights To Pak': PM Modi's...

Mahira Sharma Turns Heads in Bold Yellow Suit1:13

Mahira Sharma Turns Heads in Bold Yellow Suit

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO