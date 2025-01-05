HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Masood, Babar launch Pakistan fightback vs South Africa

Masood, Babar launch Pakistan fightback vs South Africa

January 05, 2025 22:13 IST

Shan Masood

IMAGE: Unbeaten Shan Masood anchors Pakistan's reply. Photograph: PCB/X

Captain Shan Masood struck an unbeaten century in a stunning opening stand of 205 with Babar Azam as Pakistan launched a fightback on day three of the second and final Test against hosts South Africa at Newlands on Sunday.

The tourists went to the close on 213 for one in their second innings, but still trail South Africa by 208 runs after they were forced to follow-on having been bowled out for 194 earlier in the day.

Masood (102 not out) and Khurram Shahzad (8 not out) will resume on the fourth morning with Pakistan effectively two wickets down after batter Saim Ayub fractured his ankle while fielding on the first day.

Babar (81) was out shortly before the close after he was caught at gully by David Bedingham off the bowling of seamer Marco Jansen.

The visitors are responding to South Africa’s massive first innings score of 615, in which Ryan Rickelton (259), Temba Bavuma (106) and Verreynne (100) all scored centuries.

The wicket is still good for batting, but is expected to take turn on the fourth and fifth days having baked under the hot Cape Town sun.

In contrast to their struggles in the second innings, the home side had made light work of bowling Pakistan out in the visitors first turn at bat, with South Africa's youngest Test debutant Kwena Maphaka, 18, finishing with figures of 2-43.

The fast bowler induced an edge down the leg side from Babar, who was caught by wicketkeeper Verreynne having looked in control with a well-played 58.

Maphaka set off in wild celebration after his first Test wicket having taken over from former spinner Paul Adams as South Africa’s youngest Test player.

Mohammad Rizwan made 46 before he inexplicably charged down the wicket at seamer Wiaan Mulder, a wild swipe resulting in him playing the ball onto his own stumps.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada returned figures of 3-55 as he also impressed.

South Africa have already claimed their place in the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s from June 11-15, and are looking to win this series 2-0 after claiming a tense first Test by two wickets in Pretoria.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
