Shocking: Masked intruders break into Ben Stokes' home

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes during an England team press conference in Pakistan. Photograph: BCCI IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes during an England team press conference in Pakistan.

Masked individuals broke into the home of England test captain Ben Stokes this month when he was in Pakistan but his wife and children were in the house, he said on Wednesday.

The burglary happened on Oct. 17 when England were playing the second test against Pakistan and Stokes said items including his OBE medal, jewellery and valuables were stolen.

"By far the worst thing about this crime is that it was carried out whilst my wife and two young children were in the house. Thankfully, none of my family came to any physical harm," Stokes said in a statement on Instagram.

"Understandably, however, the experience has had an impact on their emotional and mental state. All we can think about is how much worse this situation could have been."

Stokes has released photos of some stolen items, in the hope they can be recognised and help identify the criminals