Mitchell Marsh's breathtaking 119 went in vain as England survived a late scare to beat Australia by seven runs, clinch the T20 series 3-1 and seal victory.

IMAGE: England's James Coles plays a shot during the fourth T20 International against Australia in Sydney on Sunday. Photograph: England Cricket/X

Key Points England beat Australia by seven runs in the fourth T20I at the SCG to take an unassailable 3-1 series lead ahead of Wednesday's final game in Canberra.

Sam Curran's 50 off 28 balls rescued England from 32-4, while Jamie Overton's nine-ball 20 helped the visitors post 182.

Mitchell Marsh smashed a stunning 119 off 52 balls, including three sixes off Overton, but received little support as Australia's chase lost momentum.

England claimed the T20 series against Australia after winning the fourth game by seven runs on Sunday despite a brilliant century from home captain Mitchell Marsh in a thrilling clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

England captain Harry Brook's decision to bat after winning the toss looked initially suspect, as wickets tumbled on a visibly wearing pitch, but the tourists scraped home, taking a 3-1 series lead before the final match in Canberra on Wednesday.

Australian seamers Spencer Johnson and Riley Meredith exploited the surface’s variable pace and bounce, claiming two wickets each to leave England teetering at 32-4.

Jordan Cox and James Coles steadied the innings for the tourists with a gritty 44-run partnership, but it was Sam Curran who was the pick of England’s batters.

He top-scored with a 28-ball 50, supported initially by 23 from Liam Dawson and a brutal cameo by Jamie Overton, who bludgeoned 20 from nine balls.

Marsh Ton Keeps Australia in Hunt

Chasing 183 to win, Australia began their run chase strongly, with Marsh helping himself to 14 runs off the slow left-arm of Coles.

His 50 came in the ninth over off 26 balls, including a beautiful straight drive off Henry Crocombe, who, like the rest of England’s seam attack, initially lacked the bite of their Australian counterparts.

England’s spinners clawed back some momentum though, with Adil Rashid’s four overs going for a miserly 14. A fizzing leg-break was too good for Sam Harper, who was stumped by Cox.

Marsh, however, continued to assert himself. He plundered three huge sixes through the onside off the expensive Overton, with his century coming off 49 balls, though he received little support, with none of his other teammates reaching 20.

Crocombe Delivers Under Pressure

With 30 required off the last two overs, England looked to have seized the moment as Jack Edwards skied the ball down the ground. But a costly drop by Tom Banton was punished by Marsh, who smashed a six next ball to swing the momentum once again.

Crocombe redeemed himself with a superb final over, dismissing Marsh for 119 before a perfect yorker did for Joel Davies, finishing with 3-28.