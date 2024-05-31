News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Marsh unfit to bowl, focuses on batting for T20 WC

Marsh unfit to bowl, focuses on batting for T20 WC

May 31, 2024 14:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mitchell Marsh

IMAGE: Mitchell Marsh was dismissed for four runs as a depleted Australia lost their final warmup against co-hosts West Indies. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh will be restricted to batting in their T20 World Cup opener against Oman, head coach Andrew McDonald said, with the all-rounder easing back into action after a long lay-off from a hamstring issue.

Batting at number three, Marsh was dismissed for four runs as a depleted Australia lost their final warmup against co-hosts West Indies by 35 runs in Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday.

McDonald said Marsh was tracking well in his recovery but still not ready to bowl.

"It won't be first game," he said.

"He fielded more overs again tonight, he was able to move more freely so he's building a little bit of confidence there."

 

Marsh was run out for 18 opening the batting in Australia's first warmup, a seven-wicket win over minnows Namibia.

As with the Namibia game, Australia had only nine players available from their World Cup squad against the West Indies and used McDonald as one of the substitute fielders.

The West Indies' batters smashed 257 for four before restricting Australia to 222 for seven.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran roughed up Australia's spinners Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar with a 25-ball 75, while Rovman Powell scored 52.

"To concede 260-odd runs in a T20 game is not ideal but we were working through some plans, working through what we needed to get out of the game," said McDonald.

Australia, the test and 50-overs world champions, play Oman in Barbados on June 5.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Vote! Who Could Win T20 World Cup?
Vote! Who Could Win T20 World Cup?
Batters To Light Up T20 World Cup
Batters To Light Up T20 World Cup
Gayle the six King! Who are top bowlers in T20 WCs?
Gayle the six King! Who are top bowlers in T20 WCs?
'Can't Talk To My Parents About My Film'
'Can't Talk To My Parents About My Film'
'Climate shocks' add uncertainty to inflation outlook
'Climate shocks' add uncertainty to inflation outlook
'I'm Married But Lied To Have Boyfriend'
'I'm Married But Lied To Have Boyfriend'
'Modi Destroying Educational Institutions'
'Modi Destroying Educational Institutions'

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

T20 World Cup: Kohli Heads To New York

T20 World Cup: Kohli Heads To New York

Hardik looks sharp in Team India's T20 WC prep

Hardik looks sharp in Team India's T20 WC prep

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances