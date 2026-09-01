Australia drop Marnus Labuschagne for ODI series in Zimbabwe, South Africa

Australia axed out-of-form batter Marnus Labuschagne while welcoming back Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head for their One-Day International series against Zimbabwe and South Africa.

IMAGE: Out-of-form batter Marnus Labuschagne helped Australia win a sixth World Cup in India in 2023. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Key Points Marnus Labuschagne has been dropped from Australia's ODI squad for the upcoming series against Zimbabwe and South Africa.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh, opener Travis Head, and paceman Josh Hazlewood return to the squad.

Fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc will join the squad for the South Africa leg of the tour.

Uncapped players Joel Davies, Oliver Peake, and Cooper Connolly have been included in the squad.

The tour commences with three ODIs against Zimbabwe in Harare on September 15.

Out-of-form batter Marnus Labuschagne has been dropped from Australia's squad for One-Day International series in Zimbabwe and South Africa later this month.

The South African-born batsman has been a stalwart of the Australia ODI team since 2022 and helped them win a sixth World Cup in India three years ago.

Squad Changes and Key Inclusions

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh, opener Travis Head and paceman Josh Hazlewood all return to the squad after missing Australia's most recent ODI outings against Bangladesh.

Fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc will join the squad for the three ODIs against South Africa, which follow a similar number of matches in Zimbabwe.

New Faces and Tour Schedule

Uncapped Joel Davies and fellow youngsters Oliver Peake and Cooper Connolly were all included in the squad.

The tour begins against Zimbabwe in Harare on September 15.

Australia also play three Tests in South Africa in October.

They will defend their World Cup title in South Africa and Zimbabwe next year.

The squad: Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Pat Cummins, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Marsh, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.