Markram to captain South Africa in first Test in Bangladesh

Markram to captain South Africa in first Test in Bangladesh

October 11, 2024 16:41 IST
Aiden Markram

IMAGE: Aiden Markram takes over the captaincy for the first Test in the Bangladeshi capital, starting on Oct. 21. Photograph: ICC/X

Aiden Markram will replace Temba Bavuma as South Africa captain for the first Test against Bangladesh later this month, Cricket South Africa said on Friday.

Bavuma, 34, has been ruled out of the first Test after scans revealed a left tricep muscle strain suffered in the One Day International series against Ireland in the United Arab Emirates last week.

 

But he will travel with the squad to Dhaka on Tuesday and continue his recovery under the supervision of the South African medical team in preparation for the second Test. 

Markram takes over the captaincy for the first Test in the Bangladeshi capital, starting on Oct. 21, with Dewald Brevis added to the squad as cover. It is a maiden Test call-up for the 21-year-old.

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi was named as a replacement for Nandre Burger, who has a lumbar stress fracture and misses out.

The second Test is at Chattogram from Oct. 29-Nov. 2.

Squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
