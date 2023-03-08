News
Markram falls short of ton as Windies fight back

March 08, 2023 22:28 IST
IMAGE: South Africa opener Aiden Markram fell just four short of his ton during day 1 of the second Test against West Indies. Photograph: Photograph: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Opener Aiden Markram fell four runs short of a century as South Africa reached 311 for seven at the close of play on the opening day of the second and final Test against West Indies at The Wanderers on Wednesday.

South Africa raced along at four runs to the over in the first two sessions but the visitors were much improved after tea and strangled the scoring rate, picking up five wickets.

 

Heinrich Klaasen will resume on Thursday unbeaten on 17 with Keshav Maharaj, who has yet to face a ball.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat, reaching 247 for two at tea with Dean Elgar out for 42 and Markram unable to reach three figures in successive tests as he fell for a fluent 96 in which he struck 17 fours.

He attempted a sweep off impressive West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie (3-75) but could only toe-end the ball to Jermaine Blackwood, who had run around from slip and juggled his catch but held on.

"We felt the pitch played nicely and quickened up after lunch. We couldn’t really capitalise, but hopefully we can get more runs in the morning," Markram told reporters.

"We want to play a nice, attacking brand but it is still test cricket and you need to find the right balance. (My shot to get out) was a bit of a brain-fade."

The visitors were wild with their line and length for the first 60 overs and paid the price, but tightened up in the evening session on a wicket with pace and bounce.

Home captain Temba Bavuma made 28 after his pair of ducks in the first test before he was trapped leg before wicket not offering a shot to Jason Holder.

Tony de Zorzi, playing in his second test, compiled a maiden half-century with a neat 85 before Motie found a way through his defences and he was bowled.

Recalled left-hander Ryan Rickelton played some excellent shots but was caught by wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva off seamer Alzarri Joseph flashing at a wide ball with his score on 22.

Wiaan Mulder was out for 12, bowled by Kyle Mayers with an in-swinging length ball, while Simon Harmer edged the latter to Da Silva when he had 1.

South Africa won the first Test in Pretoria by 87 runs.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
